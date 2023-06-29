2023 U.S. Trials Day 3 Prelims Scratch Report: #3 Seed Flickinger Out of Women’s 400 IM

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY MORNING PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

We only have a handful of scratches in the opt 24 to report for Thursday morning’s prelims session at the 2023 U.S. National Championships. However, at least one of those scratches is huge.

Hali Flickinger has pulled out of the women’s 400 IM. The move by the 28-year-old veteran comes after she DNS (did not swim) the 200 free in prelims on Tuesday morning. The presumption was that Flickinger decided to DNS the 200 free in an effort to go all-in on the 400 IM, but that clearly isn’t the case. Of note, Flickinger came in seventh in the 200 fly final on Tuesday night after coming into the meet as a favorite to finish in the top two and earn another World Championships berth.

Flickinger won the 400 IM at the SC World Championships in Melbourne this past December. She was entered third at this meet with a 4:36.46, which put her just 0.46 seconds behind second-seeded Emma Weyant. With the scratch, Flickinger now just has the 400 free left on her event schedule for this meet, but the way things have progressed in the past 24 hours, it seems like she might be done with the meet.

Not only did Flickinger scratch the women’s 400 IM, fourth-seed Leah Smith has also pulled out of the race. Coming in with a 4:36.66 seed time, Smith was right in the thick of it on the psych sheet. Smith has had an up-and-down meet so far. She finished fourth in the women’s 800 free on Tuesday night, which was an event where she had very real potential to earn a spot on the World Championships team, like she did last year. Having missed the team in the 800 free on Tuesday night, Smith then came back on Wednesday in the women’s 200 free, finishing sixth with a 1:56.91. As the sixth-place finisher, Smith is very likely, though not guaranteed, to make the World Champs roster as a member of the women’s 4×200 free relay.

The move by Smith to scratch the 400 IM would seemingly indicate she’s pushing all her eggs into one basket, the 400 free, to attempt to qualify for Worlds individually. There is a strong case to be made that the 400 free is Smith’s best event historically, and she put up good times in both the 200 and 800 free already this week, so if that’s what Smith is doing, it would be very understandable.

Speaking of 400 IM scratches, the men’s 400 IM saw David Johnston pull out of the event. Johnston was seeded fourth in the 400 IM, coming in with a seed time of 4:13.24. That time stands as Johnston’s personal best in the event. Though Johnston as the fourth seed in the event, he was actually a ways off from the top seeds. Carson Foster comes in as the top seed with a 4:06.56, while Chase Kalisz is second in 4:07.47, and Bobby Finke is third in 4:10.57. Given that, it was going to be an uphill battle for Johnston to qualify for Worlds in the event.

After a fourth-place finish in the men’s 1500 on Tuesday night, it would seem Johnston is going to focus on his freestyle races, of which he still has the 400 free and 800 free left on his schedule.

Annie Lazor has scratched the women’s 50 breast after finishing in a distant third in the 200 breast on Wednesday night. Lazor had already announced that this would be her last meet of her career as a swimmer, and she’s already set to begin her coaching career at Florida after the meet is over. The 50 breast has always been Lazor’s worst of the three breast events, so it appears Lazor is scratching it to focus on the 100 breast.

Of course, Kaii Winkeler is out of the meet after sustaining an injury. He was the 17th seed in the men’s 100 fly coming into the meet.