Dan Patrick Would Rather See Phelps Race Ledecky Than a Fake Shark

In a Discovery Channel Shark Week special, Michael Phelps took to the open water to go head to head (well, kind of) with a simulated great white shark.

Even with a monofin on Phelps lost to the great white shark by 2 seconds. It came as a surprise to many viewers that Phelps was not racing side by side with an actual shark – rather, against a simulation. Many fans were disappointed in the race, expecting Phelps to have been racing next to an actual shark in open water.

Sportscaster Dan Patrick was having none of it. In a segment on the Dan Patrick Show he said that he was surprised that there were so much hype surrounding the race, noting that a Phelps vs. Ledecky race would have been much more intriguing.

“What did people really think here? I would rather have watched Phelps race Katie Ledecky than this silly shark event.”

Patrick also noted that a Ledecky vs. Shark race would have been more interesting, saying that she might even be able to beat the shark.

“I want to see him race Katie Ledecky now, she’s more dangerous than a shark” said Patrick. “She might be able to beat the shark.”