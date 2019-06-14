Comeback Complete: Thomas Fraser-Holmes Makes Worlds Squad

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

27-year-old Thomas Fraser-Holmes gutted out a gold medal-winning performance in tonight’s 400m IM in Brisbane.

While competing on the final night of competition at the 2019 Aussie World Trials, the Griffith University swimmer produced a winning mark of 4:14.68, his 2nd fastest of the season.

That time tonight dips under the Aussie-mandated World Championships qualifying standard of 4:15.69, with TFH representing the only swimmer of the final to qualify.

However, the time and placement this evening is an even bigger symbolic win for the Olympic finalist, as it seals up his comeback to the Dolphins’ fold.

Last year Fraser-Holmes had completed his 12-month ban for having missed 3 random drug tests over a 12-month period. Officially cut-off from the Dolphins national team both financially and training-wise, Fraser-Holmes began training again alone in December 2017 after having taken 6 months off.

He redeemed himself with a silver medal in the SCM version of this 400m IM at the 2018 Short Course World Championship sin Hangzhou.

Earlier this year he cranked out a mark of 4:14.32 to take the 400m IM Aussie National title in April, his fastest outing since 2016, and he made it happen tonight in 4:14.68 to punch his ticket to Gwangju.