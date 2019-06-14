Comeback Complete: Thomas Fraser-Holmes Makes Worlds Squad

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
- Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM
27-year-old Thomas Fraser-Holmes gutted out a gold medal-winning performance in tonight’s 400m IM in Brisbane.
While competing on the final night of competition at the 2019 Aussie World Trials, the Griffith University swimmer produced a winning mark of 4:14.68, his 2nd fastest of the season.
That time tonight dips under the Aussie-mandated World Championships qualifying standard of 4:15.69, with TFH representing the only swimmer of the final to qualify.
However, the time and placement this evening is an even bigger symbolic win for the Olympic finalist, as it seals up his comeback to the Dolphins’ fold.
Last year Fraser-Holmes had completed his 12-month ban for having missed 3 random drug tests over a 12-month period. Officially cut-off from the Dolphins national team both financially and training-wise, Fraser-Holmes began training again alone in December 2017 after having taken 6 months off.
He redeemed himself with a silver medal in the SCM version of this 400m IM at the 2018 Short Course World Championship sin Hangzhou.
Earlier this year he cranked out a mark of 4:14.32 to take the 400m IM Aussie National title in April, his fastest outing since 2016, and he made it happen tonight in 4:14.68 to punch his ticket to Gwangju.
This is nonsense.
We need to stop with this glorification of cheaters.
Swimming Australia should have told him to take a hike, he isn’t close to being a medal contender, leavethe cheat out.
Jessica Hardy and Yuliya Efimova disliked the above comment.
It is absolutely ridiculous.
If TFH was chinese or eastern European this site would want to string him up.
He is a cheat, we shouldn’t allow people like this to compete at the highest level in our sport.
He’s the best Aussie, he did the QT and won, he never tested positive.
No, he just deliberately missed three tests to avoid failing.
It is an absolute joke, how can we pretend to want a clean sport when we allow such brazen disregard for the rules to be rewarded with spots on our national team?
Who cares about the QT, aside from the womens 1500 it was probably the weakest QT of the meet (this is a whole other discussion). He is a cheating non contender, who cares.
Blah blah blah cry to your mommy
That’s quite a strong claim.
He missed three tests. Whether he would have tested positive if he took them is far from certain.
You should be sued for defamation .. I hope Thomas Fraser-Holmes lawyers gets your details for defamation suit ..
Did he tho?? I’m seeing a lot of comments condemning TFH and I could bet none of you haters ever got tested, made a national team or even something close to relevant in the sport… or at least dedicated a life to it… stop spreading nonsense guys…
BTW… about that 50 free down under…
I still get downvotes when I say the 100 and the 50 are two COMPLETELY DIFFERENT events…
TFH did not win the 400m IM Australian national title in April, nor did he compete at Nationals. Larkin won the event, with newcomer Brendon Smith finishing a close 2nd. I believe he swam the 4:14 time at the Stockholm Swim Cup.