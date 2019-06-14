Erica Sullivan Scratches 200 Fly to Focus on 400 Free on Friday in Clovis

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

US National Teamer Erica Sullivan has scratched out of the 200 fly to focus on the 400 free, and Jack Levant will be absent again on day 3 of the 2019 Pro Swim Series in Clovis, California.

In a prelims session that is scheduled to last a compact 1 hour and 58 minutes for 12 events, including just 2 heats of the women’s 200 fly, there weren’t many big names to drop events. Among the top names to pull out of events was 18-year old Erica Sullivan of the Sandpipers of Nevada. Sullivan, who has delayed entering college to focus on training for the 2020 Olympic Trials, was the 6th seed in the 200 fly in 2:15.09. She’ll race only as the 4th seed in the 400 free in 4:09.43 on Friday in Clovis. The distance freestyles, especially the 800, 1500, and even in to open water, are her primary events.

As for Levant, after declaring false starts in his Thursday races, he is also out of the 200 fly on Friday – which was to be his only entry of the day. Levant missed the NCAA Championships with what were at the time referred to as “medical complications,” and while he swam last weekend in Santa Clara (2 swims, in the 200 free and 200 fly), he has not raced in Clovis this week. He’s still listed on the American roster for the World Championships.

Other Notable Scratches:

Canadian Ingrid Wilm has dropped the 100 back, where she was scheduled to be the 5th seed (1:00.58). She also scratched all of her races on Thursday (the 50 back), and has not yet raced in Clovis.

has dropped the 100 back, where she was scheduled to be the 5th seed (1:00.58). She also scratched all of her races on Thursday (the 50 back), and has not yet raced in Clovis. After finishing 7th in the 100 breaststroke on Thursday (1:01.84), Canadian Richard Funk scratched his only entry, the 200 breast, on Friday. He was scheduled as the 7th seed there.

scratched his only entry, the 200 breast, on Friday. He was scheduled as the 7th seed there. Logan Houck scratched his first 2 races of the meet, and has so again for Friday’s 400 free. He was seeded 6th in that race.

