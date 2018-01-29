Chris Bready Breaks Own Pool Record as Cincinnati Swims Past Kenyon

Cincinnati vs Kenyon

Saturday, January 27th

Keating Aquatic Center, Cincinnati, OH

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Cincinnati – 213 Kenyon – 87

Men

Cincinnati – 219 Kenyon – 81

Cincinnati hosted D3 powerhouse Kenyon for the Bearcats’ Senior Day at Keating Aquatic Center on Saturday, January 27th. The Bearcats won a combined 27 events en route to beating the Lords in both the men’s and women’s meets.

Chris Bready broke his own pool record in the 1000, posting a 9:04.70, winning by 28 seconds over runner-up Toby Van Dyke. Bready threw down a slight negative split (4:43.43/4:32.27), while going only 2 seconds slower than what he split at the 1000 in the 1650 at Winter Nationals in December. Bready leads the AAC rankings by 4 seconds over his teammate, Din Selmanovic.

Kenyon’s Crile Hart picked up 3 of Kenyon’s wins herself. Hart first took the 100 back in a tigh race with Cincinnati’s Lindsay Niehaus, outsplitting her 28.57 to 29.07 on the 2nd 50 to finih in 56.20 to Niehaus’ 56.33. Hart leads the D3 rankings nationally with her season best of 55.01. Crile then completed a backstroke event sweep by taking the 200 in another tight race with Natalie Obando. Hart and Obando split the race very similary, with Hart posting splits of 30.13/31.58/31.74/30.40, as opposed to Obando’s 30.14/31.65/31.93/30.25, leaving Hart ahead 2:03.85-2:03.97. In her final event of the meet, Hart managed to hold off Cincy’s Samantha Wheatley, who outsplit Hart by a second on the final 50 (28.61-29.58). Hart finished the race in 2:06.38 to Wheatley’s 2:06.59.

Hannah Orbach-Mandel won the 200 free by 1.33 seconds over Sydney King. Orbach-Mandel threw down consistent splits (26.66/28.78/28.81/28.33) to go her 2nd fastest 200 free in a dual meet this season. She is currently 2nd in the 200 free in the D3 rankings as we near the conference championships.

Event Winners

WOMEN

200 medley relay: Cincinnati (Niehaus, Herbert, Gob, Exton) – 1:44.28

1000 free: Rocky Laabs (Cincinnati) – 10:10.42

200 free: Hannah Orbach-Mandel (Kenyon) – 1:52.58

100 back: Crile Hart (Kenyon) – 56.20

100 breast: Kennedy Herbert (Cincinnati) – 1:04.73

200 fly: Simone Palomo (Cincinnati) – 2:04.77

50 free: Lindsay Niehaus (Cincinnati) – 23.75

100 free: Maddie Exton (Cincinnati) – 51.84

200 back: Crile Hart (Kenyon) – 2:03.85

200 breast: Dee Sopapong (Cincinnati) – 2:22.63

500 free: Rocky Laabs (Cincinnati) – 5:01.25

100 fly: Simone Palomo (Cincinnati) – 57.32

200 IM: Crile Hart (Kenyon) – 2:06.38

200 free relay: Cincinnati (Gob, Niehaus, Johnston, Farrell) – 1:35.64

1 meter diving: Ellen Posch (Cincinnati) – 269.10

3 meter diving: Ellen Posch (Cincinnati) – 305.80

MEN

Press Release – Cincinnati:

CINCINNATI – It was a successful senior day at the Keating Aquatic Center on Saturday as University of Cincinnati swimming and diving wrapped up the regular season. The Bearcats men won 219-81 while the women won by a score of 213-87.

The meet began with some impressive diving scores from seniors Mitch Godar and Ellen Posch while the swimming portion of the meet was highlighted by a new pool record by senior Chris Bready . Posch clinched a NCAA zone cut, making her the fourth Bearcat to do so this season. That is a record high for the program.

// TOP SWIMS

• The Bearcat women opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. Lindsey Niehaus , Kennedy Herbert , Katherine Gob and Maddie Exton swam the event in 1:44:28

• UC’s men followed with a win in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:33:15. Joey Puglessi , Zach Hostoffer , George Epsly and William Sigala earned the victory

• Rocky Laabs won the 1,000 free, coming to the wall in 10:10:42. Senior Sara Wanasek finished second and Laura Johnston came in third

• Senior Chris Bready broke his own pool record in the 1,000 free. He finished in 9:04:70, four seconds shy of his own school record. Toby Van Dyke took second in the event and Tyler Jones took third

• Senior Sydney King was second in the 200 free while Michaela Wheeler was third

• Din Selmanovic won the 200 free with a time of 1:39:80. Justin Crew finished second

• Niehaus took second in the 100 back while Tal Kidron took third

• Puglessi and Remington Oland finished second and third in the 100 back, respectively

• Senior Herbert won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04:73. Grace Seibert took third

• The trio of Zach Hostoffer , Chris Quarin and Macon Graves swept the 100 breaststroke. Hostoffer’s time was 56:61

• The 200 fly was also swept by the Bearcats. Simone Palomo took first in 2:04:77 followed by Katie Qualls and Samantha Wheatley

• Senior Ryan DePietro won the 200 butterfly in 1:52:71 while Epsly took second

• Niehaus won the 50 free with a time of 23:75. Claire Farrell was second and Exton third for another UC sweep

• Sigala won the 50 free in 21:38. Alex Fortman was second

• Exton captured the win in the 100 free in 51:84. Wheeler placed third

• Sigala led a sweep of the 100 free with a time of 45:66. Fortman and Justin Crew finished behind him

• Puglessi won the 200 back in 1:51:58. Dom Polling was second

• Natalie Obando was second in the 200 back followed by a third-place finish from Tal Kidron

• Dee Sopapong won the 200 breaststroke in 2:22:63. Herbert took second and Seibert third

• UC men swept the 200 breaststroke led by a 2:08:47 finish from Quarin. Zach Baecker was second and Graves third

• Laabs earned her second win of the day in the 500 free with a time of 5:01:25. Caroline Sheehan and Sara Wanasek finished second and third for a UC sweep

• Selmanovic took the 500 free with a time of 4:29:48, just out-touching Bready who took second

• Palomo won again in the 100 fly with a time of 57:32. Exton was third

• Sigala also earned another win as he swam the 100 fly in 50:56. Epsly finished the event in third

• Wheatley took second in the 200 IM in 2:06:59 while Wheeler placed third

• Polling won the 200 IM in 1:52:76 while teammate Ryan DePietro finished second

• UC women took their final event of the day, the 200 free relay, with a time of 1:35:64. That event was swam by Gob, Niehaus, Abby Johnston and Farrell

// TOP DIVES

• Senior Ellen Posch scored the win in 1-meter with a 269.10. Tricia Roscoe and Claire Schuermann took second and third, respectively

• Posch also won 3-meter with a 305.80, which propelled her to third all-time in the UC record book. Schuermann placed second and Kaley Pook third in the event

• Senior Mitch Godar won the men’s 1-meter with a score of 343.70, a personal season-best. Louis Hunt came in second and Issac Karn placed third

• Godar also won the 3-meter with a 351.90, also a season-high and good enough to move him up to second-best in UC history. Karn was second while Gus Staubitz finished third

// COMING UP NEXT

• The postseason is approaching as the Bearcats aim to take home a conference title

• The American Athletic Conference Championships are set for February 14-17 in Dallas, Texas

• NCAA Zone Diving Championships will be held in early March with NCAA Championships in swimming held mid-March

Press Release – Kenyon Women:

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Wrapping up its 2017-18 dual meet schedule at the University of Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, the Kenyon College women’s swimming and diving team dropped a 213-87 decision to the NCAA Division I Bearcats.

Despite the final outcome, the Ladies turned in some impressive individual swims. Leading the way for team Kenyon was freshman Crile Hart , who captured a trio of event victories. She nailed down her first win by clocking in at 56.20 in the 100-yard backstroke. Next, Hart raced to victory in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:03.85. Finally, she finished off her day by completing the 200-yard medley relay in a winning time of 2:06.38.

Junior Hannah Orbach-Mandel provided some reinforcements for the Ladies. She notched Kenyon’s first win of the day by taking the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.58. Five events later, she grabbed the runner-up spot in the 100-yard freestyle by clocking in at 52.54.

Those four event wins were all for the Kenyon women, but they did register a couple more top-three finishes and those came from freshmen Amy Socha and Makena Markert . Socha was second in the 100-yard butterfly and Markert was third in the 100-yard breaststroke. Their respective times were 58.08 and 1:07.50.

The team loss put Kenyon’s final dual meet record at 4-3. The Ladies will now focus all their attention on the upcoming North Coast Athletic Conference Championship, which starts Wednesday, February 14 at Denison University.

Press Release – Kenyon Men:

CINCINNATI, Ohio – NCAA Division I University of Cincinnati earned a 219-81 victory against the Kenyon men’s swimming and diving team on Saturday afternoon in a dual meet at the UC Campus Recreation Center.

Kenyon did notch a couple of event wins and several more top-three finishes during the day.

Ben Baturka dialed up the team’s lone individual event victory in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.74.

In the final event of the afternoon, the 200 freestyle relay, David Fitch , Weston Carpenter , Tommy Weiss and Reilly Shields touched the wall with a winning time of 1:25.27.

Junior Jon Zimdars added the Lords’ next-highest finish. With a time of 50.78, Zimdars placed second in the 100 butterfly. He also did well in the 200 fly, earning third place with a mark of 1:54.30.

Kenyon’s quartet of Baturka, Shields, Marcus Hong and Kieran Allsop added another runner-up spot for the team with a 1:33.48 time in the 200 medley relay.

The Lords had a third-place finisher in five more events. Matt Leenhouts clocked a 1:42.58 in the 200 freestyle; Fitch touched the wall in 21.54 in the 50 free; Mick Bartholomew came in third in both the 200 back (1:55.03) and the 200 IM (1:56.02) and Connor Rumpit rounded out those marks in the 500 free (4:38.48).

During diving competition, Ryder Sammons placed fourth in both the one-meter and three-meter boards.

Up next for the Lords is the North Coast Athletic Conference Championship set for February 14-17 at Denison University’s Trumbull Aquatics Center.