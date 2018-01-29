Smith Breaks 3 Meter School Record as Oakland Sweeps Cleveland State

Oakland vs Cleveland State

Saturday, January 27th

Oakland Aquatic Center, Rochester, MI

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Oakland – 194 Cleveland State – 106

Men

Oakland – 179.5 Cleveland State – 120.5

Oakland hosted Cleveland State for the Golden Grizzlies Senior Day on Saturday, January 27th, in Rochester, Michigan. Oakland won a combined 25 of 32 events en route to winning both the men’s and women’s meets.

Oakland diving star Joe Smith broke the school record in the 3 meter, while winning both events by huge margins. Smith won by a combined 170 points, posting scores of 368.40 in the 1 meter, and 388.12 in the 3 meter. Smith already held the record in the 3 meter, which was set at 362.40 from last season. Smith leads now leads the Horizon League in both diving events.

Rudy Aguilar, an Oakland freshman, put up wins and season best times in the 200 free and 500 free. Aguilar raced next to Jason Van Der Touw (Cleveland State), who are ranked 3rd and 2nd in the Horizon League respectively. Aguilar came home in 24.73 to Van Der Touw’s 24.95, finishing in a time of 1:38.98 to Van Der Touw’s 1:39.05. Aguilar shaved a little off his previous season best of 1:39.16. In the 500, Aguilar tied his season best of 4:35.80, finishing 3 seconds ahead of teammate Micah Dejonge (4:39.79).

Molly McNamara picked up a trio of wins, sweeping the women’s fly events and taking the 200 IM as well. McNamara posted a 2:02.42 in the 200 fly, winning the event by over 10 seconds. McNamara leads the Horizon League by over 6 seconds with her season best of 1:58.65. McNamara then went on to win the 100 fly by 2 seconds, posting a 55.59. McNamara also leads the Horizon League in the 100 fly with her season best of 54.45. She then turned around in the next event and took the 200 IM with a 2:07.69, touching almost 3 seconds ahead of the field. McNamara is 3rd in the conference in the 200 IM (2:03.42).

The Oakland sprint duo of Holly Morren and Katie Colwell posted wins in the 50 free and 100 free respectively. Morren took the 50 by nearly a second, posting a 23.31, her fastest time in a dual meet this season. In the Horizon League standings, Morren is 1st (22.94), followed very closely by Colwell (22.95). Colwell won the 100 free by 1.58 seconds, posting a 51.27. In the conference standings, Morren is again ranked 1st (49.52), just ahead of Colwell (49.60).

Paul Huch, who leads the Horizon League in the 50 and 100 free, came away with wins in both of those events. Huch sped into the wall just ahead of teammate Brant Cassidy, finishing in 20.65 to Cassidy’s 20.77. Huch then came back for another victory in the 100, posting a 45.42 to finish exactly 1 second ahead of his teammate, Andrew Binder.

Event Winners

WOMEN

MEN

Press Release – Oakland:

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Joe Smith recorded a school record in the 3-meter dive, while Holly Morren added three first place finishes of her own as the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept Cleveland State 194-106, 179.5-120.5 respectively Saturday from the Oakland Aquatic Center on senior day.

Smith`s record breaking day marks the fifth time this season he has broken a school record, the first time this year in the 3-meter dive. Smith entered the day as the school recorded holder with a mark of 362.40, setting the record at 388.12 against the Vikings.

Paul Huch tallied four first place finishes for the Golden Grizzlies in the 100 freestyle (45.42), 50 freestyle (20.65), and was a member of two winning relays in the 200 medley (1:30.87), and the 400 freestyle (3:03.35).

Freshman Will Gayne had a strong performance finishing first place in the 100 backstroke in 49.43, ninth fastest time in program history. The Nottingham, United Kingdom native also recorded a first place finish in the 200 backstroke in 1:49.47.

On the women’s side Holly Morren placed first in the 50 freestyle in 23.31, sixth fastest time in program history. Morren also finished first in the 200 medley relay (1:43.32) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.13). The Holland, Mich. native finished second in the 100 butterfly (57.20).

Bernie Turchi added two first place finishes on the day while recording a season-best in the 1-meter dive with a score of 265.80 a NCAA zone qualifying mark and 244.20 in the 3-meter dive.

The men’s team placed first in 14 of 16 events, while the women’s team finished first in 11 of 16 events.

Saturday marked the final regular season meet of the season for the Golden Grizzlies. The Black and Gold will compete at the Horizon League Championship Feb. 21-24 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Press Release – Cleveland State:

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State University men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams both came up short to Oakland Saturday afternoon inside the Oakland Aquatic Center.

CSU was off to a combined 9-1 start in the calendar year, all against Horizon League foes, but neither side could keep up with the Golden Grizzlies Saturday. The CSU women fell, 179.5-120.5 and the men dropped a 194-106 decision.

Junior Molly McNamara and sophomore Gabriella Marinelli led the way for the Viking women, as the former won three individual events and the latter claimed two.

McNamara destroyed the field in her first individual swim of the day. She won the 200 butterfly by nearly 10 seconds, finishing in 2:02.42. She then touched the wall first the 100 fly in 55.59 seconds, winning by over a second, while classmate Cassandra Oltman was fourth in 59.57.

McNamara’s final individual swim was the best event of the day for the CSU women as they swept the top four spots. She won the 200 IM in 2:07.96 while junior Claudia Zido and freshmen Alana Cartwright and Shaw Barney took spots two through four (2:10.59, 2:12.11, 2:12.97).

McNamara also swam the third leg on CSU’s runner-up 200 medley relay squad. Oltman led off and was followed by freshman Gracyn McQueary while senior Jamie VanDewerker anchored the group, which finished in 1:44.19.

Marinelli won with a magnificent come-from-behind effort in her first swim of the day, the 200 freestyle. She trailed by .53 seconds with just 50 yards left but rallied furiously to finish first in 1:54.11. Freshman Irena Weclawiak and sophomore Meghan Bobick were fourth and fifth in the field of 11 in 1:56.12 and 1:56.46, respectively.

Marinelli also posted a comeback win in her next event, albeit one where she had time to do so in the 500 free. She pulled ahead near the middle of the race and won in 5:09.11.

Freshman Lexie Kostelnik was the runner-up for CSU in the 500 in 5:10.59. She also took second in the 1650 in 17:41.47.

CSU took four of the top five spots in the 100 backstroke with Cartwright leading the way. She took second in 58.40 seconds, junior Ashleigh Bennettwas third (58.45), sophomore Chuchu Yang was fourth (59.38) and Oltman was fifth (59.71). Yang led the way for CSU in the 200 back, taking third in 2:07.81, while junior Michaela Bargardi was fourth in 2:09.38.

Senior Tobie Zeller and freshman Libby Smith took second and third, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.13 and 1:06.70. Smith was also second in the 200 (2:25.60) while junior Morgan Massie was fourth (2:28.32).

VanDewerker took second in the 50 freestyle (24.23) and was CSU’s second-highest finisher in the 100 free behind Zido, who finished in 53.57 seconds.

Freshman Erica Henrichsen nearly won 3-meter diving, finishing less than a point out of first. She scored 243.22 in 3-meter and was third in 1-meter with 204.60 points.

Over on the men’s side, sophomore DJ Arslanian joined Marinelli and McNamara in winning multiple events, as she swept the butterfly discipline.

Arslanian won the 200 by almost 1.5 seconds, taking first in 1:52.03. His race in the 100 was one of the closest of the day as he edged past his Oakland foe by a whisker, winning in 49.61 seconds. Senior Grant Wethington was fourth in the 100 (51.16) and fifth in the 200 (1:57.69).

Arslanian also swam on both of CSU’s top-finishing relays. In the 200 medley relay, junior Jason van der Touw led off and was followed by classmate Jared Stergar, Arslanian and junior Sean Mulvin. The quartet finished second in 1:31.45.

In the 400 freestyle relay, Mulvin, van der Touw and Arslanian were joined by sophomore Jack MacDonald as the group took second in 3:03.31.

Van der Touw was CSU’s top finisher in both the 200 and 500 freestyle. He was the runner-up in the 200 in 1:39.05, finishing less than .10 seconds out of first. He then took third in the 500 in 4:40.40 while freshman Lee Moffett was fourth (4:48.54).

Moffett led CSU to spots two, three and four in the 1650 freestyle. He finished second in the mile in 16:30.99 while fellow rookies Alec Bowie (16:36.43) and David Bates (16:40.17) were third and fourth.

Another pair of rookies, Timothy Kubacki and Dominik Niedzialek, both finished among the top three in both backstroke events. Niedzialek was runner-up in the 100 (50.09) as Kubacki took third (51.76). The duo flipped positions in the 200 as Kubacki finished in 1:52.26 and Niedzialek touched the wall in 1:52.93.

Kubacki and Niedzialek were also CSU’s top finishers in the 200 IM as they took third and fourth, respectively, in 1:55.74 and 1:56.85.

Sophomore Tyler Stevenson was among the top four in both breaststroke events. He took second in the 200 in 2:06.51 while Stergar was fourth (2:10.11) and junior Addison Kaufmann was fifth (2:12.73). In the 100, Stergar was third (57.48) while Stevenson took fourth (57.52).

MacDonald was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 21.44 seconds while Mulvin was CSU’s top finisher in the 100 (47.03).

Freshman Matt Akers finished as the runner-up in both diving events for CSU. He scored 300.60 points in 3-meter and 286.65 in the 1-meter. His 3-meter score was his highest in the past four meets. Junior Curtis Roden took third in 1-meter with 264.90 points.

The CSU women’s program will be right back in action next weekend with a pair of road duals on back-to-back days while the men’s team will take the weekend off from competition.