FGCU Edges FIU in Very Close Meet 154-146

FGCU vs FIU

Saturday, January 27th

FGCU Aquatic Center, Fort Myers, Florida

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

FGCU – 154

FIU – 146

FGCU edged out FIU in the Eagles’ last meet of the regular season. Both teams won a total of 8 events, with FGCU trailing FIU by 1 point going into the last event. The Eagles 200 free relay time of Redding (23.31), Burdge (23.03), Eichhorn (23.34), and Moynihan (22.55) threw down a 1:32.23, beating FIU by 2 seconds.

Stephanie Hussey won 3 events, taking 1st in the 200 fly, 500 free, and 200 IM. In the 200 fly, Hussey opened up on the field with a quick last 50 (31.84) to touch the wall first by 2 seconds, posting a 2:01.21. Hussey, a freshman, is ranked 2nd in the C-USA with her season best of 1:58.96. She then threw down a 4:56.33 in the 500, winning the event by 2 and a half seconds over teammate Kyna Pereira. Hussey is ranked 5th in the conference with her season best of 4:50.54, right behind Pereira. Hussey finished up the meet with a season best in the 200 IM, posting a 2:03.49 to win by 2 seconds. That time comes in at 10th in the C-USA rankings.

Rebecca Moynihan won back-to-back events, taking the 50 and 100 free. Moynihan went her 2nd fastest 50 of the season (23.25) to get her hand on the wall before Gracie Redding (23.61). Redding leads the CCSA rankings in the 50 with her season best of 22.85, followed by Moynihan (23.10). Moynihan again came out ahead of Redding in the 100, touching nearly a second ahead, in a season best 50.64 to Redding’s 51.35. Just like the 50, Redding leads the CCSA rankings in the 100 (49.83), while Moynihan’s new season best ranks 2nd.

Event Winners

Press Release – FGCU:

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The dual meet season ended on a positive note as the FGCU swimming and diving team sent the seniors away winners with a 154-146 victory over FIU Saturday. The Eagles (7-2) were in an early deficit against the Panthers (7-3) but rallied behind its seniors and four season-best swims to complete the dual season with a win.

“This meet came down to depth,” said head coach Dave Rollins . “Both teams won eight events and ultimately you learn more about the team from the seconds, thirds, fourths, and fifths. Team wins come from depth and the ladies really stepped up today. It was an incredible atmosphere and to send the seniors out with a win like this was perfect. Big thanks to everyone who came out today and made it even more special. Now we refocus and turn our attention to the CCSAs and trying to earn another victory for FGCU.”

Prior to the opening races, Sommer Harris (Richmond, Va./St. Catherine’s School), Christina Herfurth (Treasure Island, Fla./ Northside HS), Madeleine Clarke (Greenacres, Fla./John I. Leonard HS), Hannah Soutar (Edinburgh, Scotland/Broughton HS) and Yee Ching Wong (Hong Kong, China/ Diocesan Girls’ School) were all honored by family and coaches.

A back-and-forth meet began in favor of the Panthers but a Hannah Burdge (Stuart, Fla./Martin County HS) victory in the 200 free with a time of 1:51.68 began to turn the tide in favor of the Green and Blue. Doris Eichhorn (Berlin, Germany/HTW Berlin)then followed with a win in the 100 back (56.03), with newcomer Courtney Chapin (Bradenton, Fla./Lakewood Ranch HS) coming in third.

Burdge’s performance came just after Elizabeth Zeiger (Cumberland, R.I./Homeschool) recorded the first of two lifetime-best times for FGCU on the day, touching out in 10:09.36 in the 1000 free, good for second.

One of five seniors, Harris continued the trend of event victories, claiming the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.74.

Wong’s season-best time in the 200 fly (2:04.91) helped FGCU pick up second and third place finishes as the senior touched out just behind Christina Kaas Elmgreen (Charlottenlund, Denmark/Ordrup Gymnasium) (2:03.45). Wong later produced another season-best time in the 100 fly (55.63) with Elmgreen finishing second (55.87).

As the meet reached the halfway point, Melissa Novak (Frederick, Md./Oakdale HS)produced the second-best performance in the 3-meter dive with a score of 305.60, again allowing the Eagles to earn multiple places in the top three with Megan Wakefield (Guelph, Ontario, Canada/Centennial CVI) coming in third (281.50).

The Eagles continued to get stronger as the meet went on with a sweep in the 100 free, highlighted by Rebecca Moynihan ‘s (Palmerston North, New Zealand/Waiopehu College)‘s lifetime best time of 50.64.

FGCU closed out the meet with a win in the 200 free as Redding, Burdge, Eichhorn, and Moynihan secured the overall meet win as well.

UP NEXT

FGCU heads to Athens, Ga. for the CCSA Championships beginning Feb. 14.The Eagles are in search of their ninth title in ten seasons.

Press Release – FIU:

The Basics

FIU and Florida Gulf Coast evenly split the first-and second-place finishes in 16 events in their Saturday dual meet, but the host Eagles edged out the Panthers 154-146 at the FGCU Aquatics Complex. FIU is now 7-4 in dual meets, while the Eagles are 7-2. The two teams also evenly split second-place finishes, putting the meets margin on the third-place finishers in each event, which FGCU won 12-4.

The teams split the two relays, with FIU winning the 200 Medley relay to start the event. Junior Naomi Ruele(Gaborone, Botswana), freshman Sara Gyertyanffy (Desenzano, Italy), senior Letizia Bertelli (Cremona, Italy) and senior Ally Mayhew (Dayton, Ohio) posted a time of 1:42.53 to take 11 points in the dual.

Senior Kyna Pereira (Umkomaas, South Africa) won the first individual event of the meet, touching at 10:07.64 in the 1000 Free, nearly two seconds better than the second-place swimmer.

Freshman Stephanie Hussey (Beaconsfield, Quebec, Canada) won three individual events, first taking the 200 Fly by nearly two seconds, at 2:01.21. She later won the 500 Free, at 4:56.33, more than 2.5 seconds ahead of the nearest finisher She completed her dominating performance with a career-best 2:03.49 in the 200 IM.

Senior Skye Carey (Satellite Beach, Florida / Satellite HS) won the 200 Back by a full second, coming in a 2:01.20.

Nicole Hunnewell (Miami, Florida / Coral Reef HS) won next, taking the 200 Breast at 2:18.25.

The 1-meter springboard program was won by senior Rebecca Quesnel (Burlington, Ontario, Canada), who posted an NCAA Zone-qualifying score of 282.35. The Panthers took four of the top-five slots at this height for a 16-3 margin in the event.

Next Up

FIU finishes the regular season in Boca Raton, at noon versus Florida Atlantic. It is the second matchup against a Conference USA team this season for the Panthers, who faced Rice in New Orleans earlier this season.

