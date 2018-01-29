S.R.Smith Exhibits New Products At The Aquatic Professional Convention

S.R.Smith will exhibit several products at the Association of Aquatic Professionals Annual Convention & Expo, February 6-7 at the Trade Wind Island Resort, St Pete Beach, FL.

The company’s new dual post Velocity Starting Block will be on display, featuring a track start that can be easily tucked away when the full block surface is desired. This provides an advantage for elite swimmers’ relay exchanges, as well as novice swimmers not ready to use a track start. To see the track start wedge functionality in action go to www.srsmith.com/startwithvelocity A backstroke starting ledge will also be on display that utilizes the Omega backstroke wedge with a device that retrofits onto an S.R.Smith Velocity block.

Also on exhibit will be a miniature swimming pool with a functioning SwimWall System™. S.R.Smith SwimWall Systems™ provide pool programming flexibility by separating pool space quickly and with ease. Effectively doubling the number of lanes in a 50-meter pool or segmenting select lanes, SwimWall Systems maximize pool space and help generate more facility revenue. To see a SwimWall System in action go to www.srsmith.com/swimwallsystems.

To learn more about either of these new S.R.Smith products visit Booth #114 at the AOAP convention, or srsmith.com.

About S.R.Smith

S.R.Smith is the worldwide leader of residential and commercial pool deck equipment. Founded in 1932, S.R.Smith is headquartered in Canby, Oregon with additional manufacturing in Portland, Tennessee and Queensland, Australia. S.R.Smith products are featured on some of the finest pools around the world. For more information, visit srsmith.com.

