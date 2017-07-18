Canyons Aquatic Club Hires David Kuck as New Head Coach

The Canyons Aquatic Club has hired David Kuck as their new head coach. He replaces Coely Stickels, who left the program to take a position as the associate head coach at Indiana.

Kuck previously worked as a the North Senior 2 Lead Coach and a Masters Coach at SwimMAC Carolina in Charlotte. The club has produced a number of Olympians and until recently had 2016 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team head coach David Marsh as its head coach and CEO.

Kuck has previous stops with the City of Dublin swim club and the Westerville Aquatic Club.

As an athlete, Kuck was a four-year Big Ten Championship finalists at Ohio State.

“My coaching philosophy and teaching style is rooted in technique, accountability, and the long-term development of the individual,” Kuck said of his methodology. He also said that he considers himself an IM coach, and prefers diverse swimmers who “have competence in all strokes.”

In a press release, Canyons says that Kuck’s “mission at Canyons will be to focus on homegrown athletes from our vast geographic area of northern Los Angeles County and to make sure all can progress as high up the ranks of Canyons program as their potential allows.”

Canyons previously has produced national-level athletes, including most notably 2016 U.S. Olympian Abbey Weitzeil, a home-grown product who delayed her enrollment in college to remain at Canyons and train with Stickels. Other home-grown names in the program’s history include National Age Group Record breaker Nikol Popov, three-time Olympic gold medalist Anthony Ervin, and Jennifer Parmenter, who won the 200 and 400 IM at the 1994 U.S. National Champions at just 14 years old.

Stickels’ reputation also drew senior-level swimmers from around the world, including Mexican Olympian Lili Ibanez, who trained there in the run-up to Rio, and Canadian Olympians Santo Condorelli and Coleman Allen.

Kuck will also be charged with growing the clubs Learn to Swim program, which he has experience with.

