WATCH: U.S. Team Practice At Croatia Training Camp

Below, watch a video via USA Swimming on Facebook of the U.S. World Championship team practicing at their training camp in Opatija, Croatia. They went live on Monday morning, with about three and a half minutes of practice footage.

The team began training camp on July 12th, and will travel to Budapest tomorrow, Wednesday the 19th, with the World Championships set to get underway Sunday the 23rd.

Check out some of their Instagram posts from the trip here.

USA Swimming made a few posts of their own signifying the end of training camp.

Wrapping up the final day of training camp! Tomorrow ➡️ #Budapest! 🇺🇸💪🏼#FINABudapest2017 A post shared by USA Swimming (@usaswimming) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

42 athletes. ONE team. #TeamUSA is ready! 🇺🇸💪🏼🏊🏽 #FINABudapest2017 #SwimUnited A post shared by USA Swimming (@usaswimming) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Among the key events for the Americans on the opening day are both men’s and women’s 400 free relays, the women’s 400 free where defending champ Katie Ledecky and Olympic bronze medalist Leah Smith have a great shot to go 1-2, and the final of the men’s 400 free where Clark Smith and Zane Grothe will have their first Long Course World Championship swims.