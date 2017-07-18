Minneapolis Sectionals Take On High School Flavor (PSYCHS)

2017 Minneapolis Sectionals

July 19th-22nd, 2017

University Aquatic Center, University of Minnesota

LCM

Psych Sheets

Meet Central (with results)

Psych sheets for the 2017 Sectional Championships in Minneapolis have been posted. Bucking the national trend of Sectional meets toward college training meets, this year’s Minneapolis sectionals resemble more of the series’ historical focus as a significant meet for high school swimmers. There are a few college swimmers, from the University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota especially, entered, but they more highlight the meet than dominate it.

Included among those high school standouts are several Minnesota state champions, like Edina Swim Club’s Josh Withers. He enters the meet as the 3rd seed in the 100 fly, after having won that event in 48.25 (yards) for Eden Prarie at last year’s Minnesota AA State Championship meet. Jack Dahlgren, from the Aquajets Swim Team, was the 100 back state champion in AA last year for Chanhassen High School, and is now the top seed in the 100 back at Sectionals with a seed time of 57.49. Corey Lau (AA 100 breaststroke), Griffin Wolner (A 200 free, 500 free), Will Grassle (A 200 IM), Paul Sadergaski (A 50 free, 100 fly), and Will Brenton (A 100 back) will also represent Minnesota high school state champions on the boys’ side.

Girls’ state champions are more lightly represented, but a few will still make appearances. That includes Emma Lezer, the state 100 breaststroke champion last season as a freshman, who is the second seed behind only University of Minnesota’s Rae Bullinger in the same event this weekend. Raime Jones (AA 100 free), Kelly McCarthy (AA 500 free). Kasey Milstroh (A 200 free, 100 free), and Madison Potter (A 200 IM, 100 fly) will also be in attendance.

At least one Wisconsin state champion, Ben McDade, who won the 200 and 500 free at lest year’s Division 2 championship (the latter of which came in a new State Record of 4:28.83), will make the journey across the border for the meet.

Among the college swimmers that stand out are rising Wisconsin senior Anthony Lyons, who is seeded three seconds ahead of the field in the 200 free in 1:50.37.