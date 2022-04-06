Canadian Roster Update: McIntosh, Knox, Masse Among Worlds Qualifiers

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Night one of the Canadian Swimming Trials saw six swimmers qualify for the 2022 World Championships, while several others added their names to consideration for the Commonwealth Games roster.

In case you need a refresher, here are the Swimming Canada Qualifying Procedures:

Canadian World Championship and Commonwealth Games Selection Procedures

The night was highlighted by Finlay Knox’s Canadian Record in the 200 IM and Summer McIntosh’s Canadian Record in the 400 freestyle. Knox posted a time of 1:57.50 to demolish his previous record of 1:58.07 that was set last season. With his time, Knox earned himself an automatic qualification for Canada’s World Championship team.

Like Knox, McIntosh also punched her ticket to the World Championships with her final time of 4:01.59, besting her time from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The 15-year-old is now the 11th fastest performer all-time worldwide and the 3rd-fastest swimmer in the event for 2022 behind Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus.

Both Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck managed to punch their ticket to the World Championships in the women’s 100 backstroke. Masse, the current Canadian Record holder easily defeated the field, coming in with a time of 58.48. Ruck, who just won her first individual NCAA title at Stanford, managed to hold off a charging Ingrid Wilm by .08 at the finish. For Ruck, her qualification is significant as she recently opened up about her battle with an eating disorder that has affected her career for the past several years.

3 women were under the qualifying standard in the 200 IM, with Sydney Pickrem and Mary-Sophie Harvey taking the top two spots to punch their ticket.

Projected Canadian World Championships Roster:

Women:

Men:

Swimmers Qualified for Commonwealth Games Selection Priority 1 (Under Canadian “A” Standard)

Women:

Men:

Swimmers Qualified for Commonwealth Games Selection Priorities 2-4:

Women:

Men: