2022 Brazil Trophy Day 2 Finals: Balduccini Breaks Through with 1:57.7 200 Free

2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy

On the 2nd night of the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy, 17-year-old Stephanie Balduccini threw down a massive new personal best of 1:57.77 to win the women’s 200 free. Balduccini, who has committed to swim collegiately in the United States at the University of Michigan, broke 2:00 for the first time this morning, then blew that time away tonight. She was out fast, splitting 56.95 on the first 100, and was able to hold it down on the back half, splitting 1:00.82.

The swim was huge, both for Balduccini and Brazilian swimming. This was an event where, frankly, it wasn’t anticipated that Brazil would have any swimmers punch a ticket to World Champs. Balduccini had other plans, however, clearing the FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:58.66 by nearly a second. Still very young, Balduccini is now closing in on the Brazilian and South American Records, which are held by Manuella Lyrio at 1:57.28.

Nicholas Santos is still a world class sprinter at 42 years old, tearing away from a fast field in the final of the men’s 50 fly tonight. Santos roared to a 22.70, nearly breaking his own South American Record of 22.60, and posted the top time in the world this year by over half a second.

The men’s 50 fly was probably the best event at the meet so far, when looking at the ‘A’ final from top to bottom. 5 Swimmers came in under the FINA ‘A’ cut, by far the most of any event so far. Gabriel Santos finished 2nd, clocking a 23.40 to land himself a spot on the Brazilian World Championships team in the event. His time also ranks him 5th in the world for the 2021-22 season. Behind Santos were Guilherme Santos (23.42), Marcelo Chierighini (23.52), and Vini Lanza (23.52), all of whom beat the FINA ‘A’ cut of 23.63.

Fernando Scheffer, the Olympic Bronze medalist last summer, won the men’s 200 free in a solid time of 1:46.18. The swim makes Scheffer the #4 performer in the world this year. Scheffer was already named to Brazil’s World Champs roster in the event by virtue of making finals at the Olympics in the event, but he beat out the FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:47.06 nonetheless.

Guilherme Basseto took the men’s 100 back in 54.48, beating out Guilherme Guido and Gabriel Fantoni, who tied for 2nd in 54.81. Basseto was out very fast again tonight, splitting 25.64, and was able to come home in 28.84. Unfortunately, the FINA ‘A’ standard sits at 54.03, meaning Brazil won’t have a swimmer in the men’s 100 back at World Champs this summer.

Daynara Paula won the women’s 50 fly in 26.34, missing the FINA ‘A’ cut by 0.02 seconds. Still, Paula adds another title to her name. She’s the Brazilian and South American Record holder in the event with the 25.85 she swam at the 2009 World Championships in Rome, notably at the height of the “super suit” era.

Andrea Berrino won the women’s 100 back in 1:01.85.