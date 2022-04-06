15-Year-Old Summer McIntosh Cracks Own Canadian Record with 4:01.59 400 Free

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

TUESDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS:

World Record – 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky , 2016

, 2016 Canadian Record – 4:02.42, Summer McIntosh, 2021

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 4:10.57

Podium:

15-year-old Canadian star Summer McIntosh proved tonight that she’s ready to pop off a world class swim at any time. After swimming a pedestrian 4:08.01 in prelims of the women’s 400 free this morning, McIntosh swam an aggressive race tonight, roaring to a new personal best and Canadian Record of 4:01.59.

For a moment there it looked like McIntosh might challenge Katie Ledecky‘s World Junior Record of 3:58.37, but she wasn’t quite able to keep up with that pace. Fortunately for McIntosh, she still has a long time left as a junior, in which she can work down towards that mark. If we’re comparing McIntosh to Ledecky, however, she’s well under Ledecky’s top time from when she 15, which comes in at 4:04.43.

The 15-year-old wasted no time getting after it, splitting 27.75 on the first 50, her fastest opening 50 split of her career. She kept the speed going, flipping at the 200 mark in a head-turning 1:58.28. She split 30.16 and 30.38 on the 3rd and 4th 50s, and it was at that point in the race where it looked like Ledecky’s record might just be in play. She continued to slow down through the back half, however, splitting 1:01.43 and 1:01.88 on the 3rd and 4th 100s.

The swim shattered the Canadian Record of 4:02.42, which McIntosh set at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, where she finished 4th in finals. On top of the Canadian Record, McIntosh is now the #11 performer all-time in the event. Here is the split comparison between McIntosh’s swim tonight and her previous Canadian Record swim from the Olympic finals last summer:

Split Summer McIntosh – 2022 Canadian Trials Summer McIntosh – Tokyo 2020 Olympic Final (Previous Canadian Record) 50m 27.75 27.87 100m 29.99 30.42 150m 30.16 30.49 200m 30.38 30.54 250m 30.60 30.41 300m 30.83 30.78 350m 31.17 31.04 400m 30.71 30.87 FINAL TIME 4:01.59 4:02.42

As the splits show, McIntosh was faster on each of the first four 50 splits of the race. She was also just a hair faster on the final 100.

Outside of the record, McIntosh rose to 3rd in the world this year in the event, behind only Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky, who also happen to be the two fastest performers all-time in the event.