Halle West Swims 2:18.21 in 200 IM, Jumps McIntosh as Canada’s Best at 13

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Manta Swim Club 13-year old Halle West is now Canada’s fastest-ever 13 year old in the women’s 200 meter IM.

Taking advantage of the juniors-only “Super Final” on Tuesday in the women’s 200 IM, West swam 2:18.21. That slides past Summer McIntosh‘s 2:18.42 from 2020 as the fastest-ever by a Canadian 13-year old.

McIntosh, now 15, is also swimming at this meet, and is one of the hottest young names in swimming globally after breaking World Junior Records in the 200 fly and 400 IM in back-to-back days in early March. She will swim the 400 free at the end of Tuesday’s session.

Top 10 All-Time 13-Year Old Canadians, 200 LCM IM

West was previously 3rd on that list with a 2:19.94 from a meet in Winnipeg just under three weeks ago. That in turn cleared her previous best of 2:25.31 from February and a 2:29.09 from August 2021 as best times.

The 200 IM is her best event, and she is very well-balanced across the other four strokes.

West’s other races and seeds this weekend:

100 breaststroke – #40 (1:14.42)

200 free – #42 (2:06.16)

100 free – #35 (58.34)

200 backstroke – #32 (2:21.20)

200 breaststroke – #37 (2:39.47)

50 freestyle – #45 (27.19)

The swim also breaks her own Manitoba 13-14 Age Group Record.