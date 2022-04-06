Improved Backstroke Leads Finlay Knox to Canadian Record in the 200 IM

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

After undergoing surgery in the fall, 21-year old Finlay Knox is back on track in the pool. On Tuesday, he kicked off his 2022 Canadian Championships with a new Canadian Record in the 200 IM.

Knox swam 1:57.50, which knocked more than half-a-second off his own record of 1:58.07 from last June’s Canadian Olympic Trials in the race.

Knox split his race remarkably-similarly to his old record-setting swim with one big exception: he was half-a-second faster on the backstroke leg. That made up almost the entirety of the gap versus the old record. Every other split was exactly .03 seconds different from the splits on his previous personal best swim.

That improvement is not a huge surprise: Knox has already shown a huge drop in his backstroke races in 2022. In the 100, he swam 55.96 in March at a Trials prep meet, which was 1.4 seconds better than his previous best time of 57.35.

That was one of two best times he swam at that meet, with the other being a 1:48.78 in the 200 free.

Splits Comparison:

Finlay Knox Finlay Knox Old Canadian Record New Canadian Record Back 24.74 24.71 Breast 30.60 30.06 Fly 34.53 34.50 Free 28.20 28.23 Final Time 1:58.07 1:57.50

Knox has 6 other entries at this meet:

100 fly – #2 seed (52.65)

200 free – #1 seed (1:48.78)

100 free – #4 seed (49.28)

200 backstroke – #14 seed (2:07.11)

200 breaststroke – #7 seed (2:16.59)

50 freestyle – #11 seed (23.63)

That entry list includes the 200 backstroke, which becomes a tantalizing prospect for him given his improvements in the IM.