Canadian Junior Teamer Kenna Smallegange Verbally Commits to NC State

Kenna Smallegange from Burlington, Ontario in Canada has verbally committed to the North Carolina State University women’s swimming and diving class of 2025. She wrote on social media:

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic journey at North Carolina State University! I am so grateful to be surrounded by amazing people that have helped me to get where I am today and look forward to another great adventure. Let’s go Pack!!🐺”

Smallegange swims for the club team Burlington Aquatic Devilrays under coach Sergei Soloukhin. She specializes in distance freestyle, and the longer the better. She won the 14-17 girls 7.5km race last summer at UANA Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in Lake Andrea, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. The previous summer she had represented Canada at the 2018 FINA World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in the Gulf of Aqaba in Eilat, Israel. She was on the mixed 14-16 relay that finished 5th behind Hungary, USA, Italy, and Russia.

In the pool, Smallgange competed most recently at the Winter Ontario Swimming Championships in March and updated her PBs in the 400m free (4:16.59), 800m free (8:54.06), 1500m free (16:54.54), and 200m back (2:16.48). She won the 1500, was runner-up in the 400 and 800 free, and took 3rd in the 200 back. Swimming at the Ontario Junior International meet in December, she clocked best times in the SCM 100 free (57.27), 200 free (2:02.28), 1500 free (16:50.53), and 200 back (2:13.36). In the summer of 2019, she won the 400 free and was runner-up in the 1500 at Canadian Junior Championships.

Top LCM times:

200 free – 2:04.53 (1:49.30)

400 free – 4:16.59 (4:47.49)

800 free – 8:54.06 (9:58.38)

1500 free – 16:54.54 (16:34.64)

200 back – 2:16.58 (2:00.88)

Smallegange will join Annabel Crush, Caroline Sheble, Grace Sheble, Kaylee Hamblin, and Lindsey Immel in Raleigh in the fall of 2021.

