15-Year-Old Tess Howley Swims Sub-50 Second 100 Free

2020 MR LIAC FALL OF COVID

September 18th – 20th, 2020

Freedom Pool, Nassau County, New York

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 MR LIAC Fall of COVID”

The Long Island Aquatic Club hosted a swim meet over the weekend with competing teams Team Suffolk and Three Village Swim Club at the Freedom Pool. The meet name could be a seasonal pun or a hopeful phrase demanding the fall of the coronavirus pandemic, and the rise of swimming.

On Sunday, National Junior Team member Tess Howley broke the 50 second 100 free barrier for the first time with a best time of 49.95. Her previous best time (50.05) was from the 2018 NCAP Invitational. Including her 100 free win, Howley was the first female finisher in all 6 events that she swam last weekend:

200 free – 1:48.64

50 free – 23.69

100 fly – 53.83

100 free – 49.95

200 fly – 1:55.74

100 back – 55.98

The boys 200 free saw 6 swimmers touch the wall within 2 seconds of each other. 1st place finisher JuanCarlos Castrillon (16) won by the same 2 second margin in a time of 1:41.38, while Alvin Tsai (1:43.44) outtouched Liam Preston (1:43.54) for second place. Castrillon is currently ranked 1st in New York in the event.

Later that day Preston claimed 1st in the 100 fly with a best time of 52.93. LIAC’s Billy Swartwout (18) touched the wall second with a significant time drop of 1.70 seconds. Swartwout finished in a time of 53.33, just .01 seconds ahead of 15-year-old Noah Giunta.

Swartwout dominated the 200 back (1:51.53) and 100 back (51.18). Second-place finisher in both events Matt Beehler (15) dropped 1.15 seconds for a best time of 1:54.09 in the 200 and he finished the 100 back with a best time of 52.83.

Kailey Simons (15) won the girls 200 back in a best time of 2:05.04. This places her .05 seconds off of the 2019 Futures qualifying time, although she already qualifies for Futures in the 100 back. Simons’ previous best 200 back time, 2:05.39, is from December, 2019.

Michael Jang (15) broke the 1 minute 100 breast barrier for the second time in his career on Saturday with a time of 59.44. Jang’s previous best time of 59.92 was from the 2020 NYSPHSAA Boys Federation Championships in March, pre-quarantine. He was followed closely by second-place finisher Connor Libassi (16) who touched the wall with a 1 second time drop (1:00.01).

Unlike other post-quarantine meets that offer limited events, The LIAC Fall of COVID did not miss out on distance races. Castrillon, who is ranked 6th in the nation in the 1000 free, ended the meet with a victory in the event (9:34.64), but he missed his best time (9:13.34) from the 2019 NCAP Invitational. He was followed by best times from second place finisher Griffen Schimmel (9:43.81) and third place finisher Matthew Giardinelli (9:44.01).

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS: