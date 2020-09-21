Buffalo Names Beetcher, Sapio, Lawton As 2020-2021 Captains

The University of Buffalo has announced three seniors – Brittney Beetcher, Olivia Sapio, and Jillian Lawton – as team captains for 2020-2021.

Last year, Buffalo finished 2nd of 8 teams at the MAC (Mid American Conference) Championships. All three captains were A finalists at that meet last spring, with Beetcher winning the conference title in the 400 IM by five one-hundredths of a second over Sapio. Here’s a look at the careers of all three captains, per the Buffalo swim program:

Brittney Beetcher

Rising senior Brittney Beetcher, from Boulder, Colorado. This will be her first year as team Captain for the Buffalo women. She has been a consistent scorer at the MAC Championships, including a gold medal in the 400 individual medley, a silver medal in both the 500 and 1650 freestyle events where she earned First Team all-MAC honors.

Olivia Sapio

Rising senior, Olivia Sapio, from Orchard Park, New York. This will be her first year as team Captain. Sapio is studying accounting here at the University at Buffalo and has been a consistent scorer for the Bulls at the MAC championships. As a junior bringing home a silver medal and a fifth place finish in the 200 backstroke and 400 individual medley respectively. These performances earned her First Team All-MAC honors.

Jillian Lawton

Rising senior, Jillian Lawton, from Lakewood, New York studying occupational therapy. This is Lawton’s first year leading the women. As a junior, Lawton competed and scored at the MAC championships bringing home a silver medal in the 200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, 200 free relay, and 400 freestyle relay. These performances earned her Second Team All-MAC honors.