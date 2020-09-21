Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Yannick Agnel’s Secret Move

by Ben Dornan 1

September 21st, 2020 News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

The newest member of the Arena fam, Natalie Hinds!

10.

When you forget your mask in 2020, you have to make do with what you can.

9.

Caption this ??? 😂

Announcing the newest member of Energy Standard?

8.

A True throwback #tbt ! This is my Junior year at @saintbenedictsprep. Yes, I played water polo. I was a driver and had promise, but my dad told me to focus on the sport I gave up basketball for, Swimming. Who knows what may have been. Thanks, coach José Cruz for the nostalgia. @sbpswimming @graybees @sbpwaterpolo @usaswimming🏊🏾‍♂️ or @usawp 🤽🏾‍♂️???? The World May Never know 🦉 (That’s for the old heads🤣) . . . . #Swim #USASwimming #TeamUSA #Olympian #Olympics #Dream #Swimming #Motivation #Fashionable #Follow #SelfLove #Focused #Motivated #Happy #Love #PhotoOfTheDay #Me #Style #Smile #instagood #Instadaily #Inspire #picoftheday #swag #Lifeisgood #igers #Nofilter #Instapic #Bestoftheday

What sport did you play before you committed to swimming? Let us know in the comments!

7.

Back and better than ever!

6.

I’d give her a million.

5.

Happy Birthday, Femke!

4.

@myrtlebeachsafari

Go to MyrtleBeachSafari.com and make a reservation to see this live 🐯😎 #ThatsWhatILike #swimming #myrtlebeachsafari #tiger #savethetigers

♬ Baby Shark – Pinkfong

No thank you!!!

3.

#Condors4Life

2.

spooky season?

I mean, its still September, but sure.

1.

A cool detail of an absolutely iconic 200 freestyle.

 

JP input is too short
7 seconds ago

I try to do what Agnel did in those turns but… I’m sure it doesn’t come out quite as smoothly.

