Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Yannick Agnel’s Secret Move

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
View this post on Instagram
“I am beyond excited to partner with arena to continue my professional swimming career. Not only do I feel supported by an amazing new family, but I am also honored to work with a company that is committed to my professional and personal growth. There is no question that the top of the line technology in their products will allow me to perform to the best of my ability.” — @_nhinds @swimswamnews Welcome to the family 🌺 Click the link in our bio for the full article from SwimSwam! #arenawatetinstinct #arenausa
The newest member of the Arena fam, Natalie Hinds!
10.
When you forget your mask in 2020, you have to make do with what you can.
9.
Announcing the newest member of Energy Standard?
8.
View this post on Instagram
A True throwback #tbt ! This is my Junior year at @saintbenedictsprep. Yes, I played water polo. I was a driver and had promise, but my dad told me to focus on the sport I gave up basketball for, Swimming. Who knows what may have been. Thanks, coach José Cruz for the nostalgia. @sbpswimming @graybees @sbpwaterpolo @usaswimming🏊🏾♂️ or @usawp 🤽🏾♂️???? The World May Never know 🦉 (That’s for the old heads🤣) . . . . #Swim #USASwimming #TeamUSA #Olympian #Olympics #Dream #Swimming #Motivation #Fashionable #Follow #SelfLove #Focused #Motivated #Happy #Love #PhotoOfTheDay #Me #Style #Smile #instagood #Instadaily #Inspire #picoftheday #swag #Lifeisgood #igers #Nofilter #Instapic #Bestoftheday
What sport did you play before you committed to swimming? Let us know in the comments!
7.
We’re back! Diving into the 2020/2021 season! #UnleashTheSting pic.twitter.com/Zw3T5OWrK6
— Newmarket Stingrays (@Swim_Stingrays) September 18, 2020
Back and better than ever!
6.
"if Emily has figured out how to use Meet Manager she deserves nothing less than a six-figure salary with full benefits just for that"
Oh, sick burn.
— Paul McC (@paul_mccombie) September 13, 2020
I’d give her a million.
5.
🎉😜🙌🎂 pic.twitter.com/fisaEb80Kr
— Femke Heemskerk (@FemkeHeemskerk) September 21, 2020
Happy Birthday, Femke!
4.
@myrtlebeachsafari
Go to MyrtleBeachSafari.com and make a reservation to see this live 🐯😎 #ThatsWhatILike #swimming #myrtlebeachsafari #tiger #savethetigers
No thank you!!!
3.
#Condors4Life
2.
I mean, its still September, but sure.
1.
Watch how Agnel submerges his chest during the last stroke into his turn. Great example of going faster by doing less. pic.twitter.com/aP14YSwR7y
— Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) September 21, 2020
A cool detail of an absolutely iconic 200 freestyle.
I try to do what Agnel did in those turns but… I’m sure it doesn’t come out quite as smoothly.