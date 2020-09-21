Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Yannick Agnel’s Secret Move

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

The newest member of the Arena fam, Natalie Hinds!

10.

When you forget your mask in 2020, you have to make do with what you can.

9.

Announcing the newest member of Energy Standard?

8.

What sport did you play before you committed to swimming? Let us know in the comments!

7.

Back and better than ever!

6.

"if Emily has figured out how to use Meet Manager she deserves nothing less than a six-figure salary with full benefits just for that" Oh, sick burn. — Paul McC (@paul_mccombie) September 13, 2020

I’d give her a million.

5.

Happy Birthday, Femke!

4.

No thank you!!!

3.

#Condors4Life

2.

I mean, its still September, but sure.

1.

Watch how Agnel submerges his chest during the last stroke into his turn. Great example of going faster by doing less. pic.twitter.com/aP14YSwR7y — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) September 21, 2020

A cool detail of an absolutely iconic 200 freestyle.

