Sprinter Mateo Parker Verbally Commits to Become a 2nd Generation USC Trojan

Mateo Parker, an American-born swimmer who represents Egypt with his official sporting citizenship, has verbally committed to USC. He is expected to join the Trojans in the fall of 2021 as a member of their incoming class of 2025.

While Parker has lived most of his life in the San Diego area, he is eligible for Egyptian citizenship through his mother, who was born there. Last fall, he submitted official paperwork to FINA to delcare Egypt as his formal sporting home.

While coronavirus restrictions and school obligations have prevented him from spending time training or competing with his team in Egypt, he’s hoping to race at April’s Egyptian Nationals and Egyptian Swimming Cup with an eye on qualifying for international competition.

In San Diego, he attends Classical Academy High School and trains with the Rancho San Dieguito USA Swimming club. In Egypt, he represents Egyptian Shooting Club.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Southern California. I’m so grateful for my lovely friends, family, and coaches for giving me this wonderful opportunity. So proud to be a second-generation Trojan and I can’t wait to get to work with such an incredible group of athletes and coaches! #FIGHTON ️

Primarily a sprinter, at his last big meet before the coronavirus quarantines set in nationally in March, he finished 8th at February’s Carlsbad Sectionals in the 100 yard free. He also swam best times at that meet in the 100 back (50.28) and 100 fly (48.49).

In 2019, as a sophomore, he finished 8th at the California High School State Championship meet in the 50 free. In that same event he had his best individual finish at Winter Juniors – West in December, placing 18th.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.48

100 free – 45.06

200 free – 1:40.74

100 fly – 48.49

100 back – 50.28

200 IM – 1:54.84

His 50 free and 100 fly times in yards are both Summer Junior Nationals qualifiers based on 2019 standards.

USC has a long history of great sprinters, including recent names like NCAA Champion and record breaker Vlad Morozov. On the men’s side, though, that slipped last season – they had only 1 scorer in the 50 free at the Pac-12 Championships, which was junior Nikola Miljenic, who finished 5th in 19.48.

Their 200 free relay finished 6th out of 6 teams at the Pac-12 Championships, which is the same position that the USC men finished in as a group.

He joins a class of 2021 for USC that includes Mason Morris, Chris O’Grady, Kevin Sichak, and Class of 2021 “Best of the Rest” honoree Vincent Cheng. The class of 2021 will be USC’s first class recruited by new head coach Jeremy Kipp.

Parker was selected to participate in USA Swimming’s 2020 Zone Diversity Select Camp.

