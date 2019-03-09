Caeleb Dressel Explains Wearing a Brief for Prelims (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

World: 1:42.00 7/28/2009 Paul Biedermann

American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps

Jr World: 1:46.40 8/24/2017 Ivan Girev

Pro Swim: 1:44.82 2016 Sun Yang

Trial Cut: 1:50.79

In the last few meters of the race, it was only a tenth of a second separating the lead trio in a sprint finish. Breno Correia took out Blake Pieroni, who won the 100 free over Correia last night, while Pieroni took second over Alex Kunert by one one-hundredth. The trio’s finals times now rank #5-7 in the world, respectively.

Caeleb Dressel took 6th with a 1:49.68 behind Jack Conger (1:49.39), with 1 of 3 swims down for him. Knoxville 200 free champ Joao De Lucca got bumped into the B-final, winning with a 1:49.95.

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS

After nearly losing his U.S. Open record this morning, Michael Andrew was determined to win the 50 breast against Brazilian veteran Felipe Lima. However, it was Lima who threw out fast closing strokes to take out Andrew by 0.04 seconds.

Knoxville 50 breast champ and former PSS record-holder Nic Fink settled for third behind the duo. Caeleb Dressel took 7th with a 27.99 with only minutes before his 50 fly.

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

World: 22.27 7/1/2017 Andrii Govorov

American: 22.76 7/23/2017 Caeleb Dressel

U.S. Open: 22.91 7/18/2009 Bryan Lundquist

Jr World: 23.22 8/27/2017 Michael Andrew

Pro Swim: 23.11 2012 Matt Targett

The top 2 from the 50 fly now have the top 2 times in the world this year. Just minutes after taking second in the 50 breast, Michael Andrew followed up quickly with taking an extra stroke to finish 0.02 seconds ahead of Marius Kusch. Taking third place was Knoxville champ Luiz Martinez, who just cracked the top 10 times in the world.

Caeleb Dressel had his best finish tonight, taking 5th place by 0.02 behind Ryan Held (23.97) in his third race of the session.