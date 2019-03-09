Alia Atkinson Wins 2 on Day 2 of Plantation Sectionals

2019 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 7th-10th, 2019
- Plantation Aquatic Complex, Plantation, Florida
- LCM
- Results on Meet Mobile – “Southern Zone South Sectional Championships”
- Day 1 Results
- Day 2 Results
- Team Scores Through Day 2
Jamaican Olympian Alia Atkinson made her individual debut on day 2 of the 2019 Plantation Sectionals. There, she won both of her individual events, starting with the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.79. In her first long course swim of that event this season, the time is nearly-identical to the 1:08.70 that she swam on the first weekend of March last season.
The top amateur in that event was Shayna Fetes ,who swam a 1:13.99 for 2nd-place.
Atkinson then doubled-up with a win in the 100 fly in 1:01.38. That’s an event that she doesn’t swim often in long course, but with the ISL beginning this fall, that kind of versatility will make Atkinson very valuable to some team.
She just beat-out Talia Bates, who was 2nd in 1:01.42; and Abigail Gibbons, who was 3rd in 1:01.47. Bates, a Florida commit, won this race last season in 1:01.10.
The other top pro at the meet, Brazil’s Bruno Fratus, is scheduled to swim the 50 and 100 free starting on Saturday.
Other Day 2 Winners:
- 19-year old Santiago Corredor, who swam at Florida last season but is no longer listed on their roster, won the 200 free in 1:52.33. He was disqualified in the final of the 400 IM.
- Alexander Gusev from the Sarasota YMCA won the men’s 400 IM running-away in his absence, touching 1st in 4:30.94. Placing 2nd was 14-year old Joshua Zuchowski in 4:39.01. Even at just 14, Zuchowski has been 2 seconds faster than that time, last summer, in 4:37.2
- Kentucky commit Caitlin Brooks won the women’s 50 back by over a second, touching in 28.92. She beat out Salvadorian National Teamer Celina Marquez, who was 2nd in 30.16.
- There was a tie for 1st place in the men’s 100 fly between 15-year old Kamal Muhammad and 19-year old Gabriel Araya, who finished in matching 55.63s.
- Emma Weyant of the Sarasota YMCA Sharks won the girls’ 200 free in 2:01.97. That’s her best time by 3-tenths of a second ad gives her over 3 seconds of improvement in the last year.
- 17-year old Ryaan Hatoum won the boys’ 100 breaststroke in 1:05.20, using a big back-half to chase down Lucas Macek, who led by 4-tenths at the turn. Macek finished 2nd in 1:05.29.
- Steven Aimable won the boys’ 50 backstroke in 27.16.
- The youngest winner on the day was Sarasota 14-year old Sumner Chmielewski in the girls’ 400 IM. She topped that race in 4:55.06 and was followed by two other 14-year olds: Michaela Mattes (4:56.36) and Michelle Morgan (4:56.69).
- The Sarasota YMCA relay of Weyant (2:03.11), Savannah Barr (2:08.71), Addison Sauickle (2:0781) and Christina Cianciolo (2:07.67) won the girls’ 800 free relay in 8:27.30 – over 9 seconds clear of the field.
- Azura Aquaticsc, with a full relay of 18-and-overs, won the boys’ 800 free relay in 7:58.36. That group included Matheo Mateos (2:00.57), Franco Lupoli (1:56.64), Sidrell Williams (2:01.02), and Juan Zapata (2:00.13). Sarasota’s 2nd-place relay was only a second behind in 7:59.40.
Leave a Reply