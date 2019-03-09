Alia Atkinson Wins 2 on Day 2 of Plantation Sectionals

2019 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jamaican Olympian Alia Atkinson made her individual debut on day 2 of the 2019 Plantation Sectionals. There, she won both of her individual events, starting with the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.79. In her first long course swim of that event this season, the time is nearly-identical to the 1:08.70 that she swam on the first weekend of March last season.

The top amateur in that event was Shayna Fetes ,who swam a 1:13.99 for 2nd-place.

Atkinson then doubled-up with a win in the 100 fly in 1:01.38. That’s an event that she doesn’t swim often in long course, but with the ISL beginning this fall, that kind of versatility will make Atkinson very valuable to some team.

She just beat-out Talia Bates, who was 2nd in 1:01.42; and Abigail Gibbons, who was 3rd in 1:01.47. Bates, a Florida commit, won this race last season in 1:01.10.

The other top pro at the meet, Brazil’s Bruno Fratus, is scheduled to swim the 50 and 100 free starting on Saturday.

Other Day 2 Winners: