Blume, Ottesen, and Norgaard Headline 2021 Danish Olympic Roster

In a recent press release, the Danish Swimming Federation announced their 18-strong roster for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer. The contains more than double the number of individual event qualifiers that the country nominated to the team back in 2016 when they sent 9 athletes to Rio to race individually and 16 total including relay-only swimmers.

Tokyo 2020 Danish Olympic Roster

The headliner of the Danish Olympic swimming roster for Tokyo is 2016 Olympic gold medalist Pernille Blume. Blume swam to gold in Rio 5 years ago, hitting a 24.07 to top the podium. Since then Blume has been a solid force for the country in the sprint freestyle, picking up bronze in the 50 and 100 at 2017 short course European Champs, bronze in the 100 at 2017 World Championships, and silver in the 50 at 2018 long course European Champs. Most recently Blume took silver at the 2021 European Swimming Championships with a 24.17.

Besides Blume’s individual gold in the 50 free, Denmark’s only other swimming medal in Rio came in the women’s 400 medley relay, where Mie Nielsen, Rikke Moller Pedersen, Jeanette Ottesen, and Blume finished 3rd in 3:55.01: a new European Record and just .01 seconds behind Australia for silver.

This year, Denmark doesn’t have a qualified medley relay unless one of the 12 countries ahead of them opts out. In fact, their only qualified relay is the women’s 400 free relay.

All four members of the qualified 400 free relay from the 2021 European Championships, which also set a Danish Record, are on the roster, though the announcement of the team didn’t mention relays. That includes Signe Bro, Ottesen, Julie Kepp Jensen, and Blume.

Another big name of this year’s Olympic team is Jeanette Ottesen who will be racing at her 5th Olympics this summer, having competed in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 for Denmark. While she hasn’t picked up any individual medals across her 4 Games, Ottesen has reached 3 finals and contributed to Denmark’s bronze medal finish in the 4×100 medley in 2016.

Alexander Norgaard will be making the trip to Tokyo to race the men’s 1500 freestyle, an event in which he holds the Danish record with a 14:47.75 from the 2019 World Championships. Norgaard swam that time during the prelims of the event but then fell to a 15:20.47 in the final to take 8th place overall.

Viktor Bromer will be racing his signature 200 butterfly and will have a shot to improve upon his 6th place finish in the event back in 2016 when he swam a 1:55.64. Bromer holds the Danish record at a 1:54.47 in the event which he set at the 2015 World Championships. Bromer also raced the event at 2017 Worlds, placing 7th with a 1:55.30, and at 2019 Worlds where he placed 26th with a 1:58.59.

Along with Blume, Ottesen, Norgaard, and Bromer, 2016 Danish Olympians Anton Ipsen will be heading to Tokyo to race the 800 free. Ipsen raced the event at the 2019 World Championships and managed to notch a 7:48.74 national record for 9th place. More recently Ipsen raced the event at the 2021 European Championships and placed 5th in the final with a 7:52.07.