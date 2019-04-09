Bence Szabados Switches Verbal Commitment from Northwestern to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bence Szabados, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Whitney Young High School in Chicago, Illinois, has changed his verbal commitment from Northwestern to the University of Michigan for 2020-21. He is the son of Bela Szabados who swam for USC and competed for Hungary in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at the University of Michigan! I’d like to thank my family and coaches for their support throughout this process, and I can’t wait to be a Wolverine! Go Blue!”

Szabados swims year-round with Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club. He had a strong meet at Winter Juniors West where he improved his lifetime bests in all his top events (100/200 fly and 50/100/200 free). Szabados was runner-up to Gianluca Urlando in the 200 fly, dropping 5.5 seconds between his prelims and finals swims. He finished 4th in the 50 free, taking 7/10 off his previous PB and cracking the 20-second barrier for the first time. He was 4th in the 100 fly, improving his seed time by 2.3 seconds. He was also 6th in the 100 free (PB by 9/10).

This past long course season, Szabados competed at NCSA Summer Championship and notched PBs in the LCM 50 free (23.42), 100 free (51.50), 200 free (1:53.20), and 50 fly (25.08), 100 fly (54.90), 200 fly (2:01.94).

While he did not compete at the 2019 IHSA state meet, last February he came in 4th in the 100 free and 9th in the 200 free as a sophomore at the 2018 Illinois boys’ championship.

Szabados would have scored at 2019 B1G Championships in the B final of the 200 fly and the C final of the 100 fly. His 50/100/200 free times are knocking at the C-final door, too. He will join verbal commits Alexander Capizzo, Jake Mitchell, Wyatt Davis, and Yugo Tsukikawa in the Wolverines’ class of 2024.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:44.84

100 fly – 47.35

50 free – 19.97

100 free – 44.39

200 free – 1:37.46

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.