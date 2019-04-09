John Legend Practices Swimming with Ryan Lochte

Superstar singer-songwriter John Legend, 40, drew an outpouring of encouragement in February when he started tweeting about taking swim lessons for the first time since he was five years old.

He and wife Chrissy Teigen have been updating their followers on his progress by posting videos of the lessons, which take place in the backyard pool of their home in Los Angeles, California. The tweets also sparked a larger dialogue about the need for more black people to learn to swim.

A number of Olympic swimmers reached out to Legend and Teigen and offered to teach him to swim. Those included Natalie Coughlin, Maya DiRado, Lia Neal, Kristy Kowal, Jessica Hardy, and Simone Manuel, among others.

While we’re yet to see proof he took any of them up on their offers, Legend swam with Olympic champion Ryan Lochte Monday afternoon. The two posted about it on Instagram, as Legend continues to show that it’s never too late to learn.