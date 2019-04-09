Erin Taggart Commits to Colorado School of Mines

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Erin Taggart of Solano Beach, California has announced her commitment to swim for the Colorado School of Mines’ class of 2023. Colorado School of Mines competes in Division II of the NCAA.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Colorado School of Mines! I’m so grateful for all my coaches, family, and teammates that helped me get here. Go Orediggers!”

In May of 2018, Erin competed at the Division II CIF San Diego Section Championship meet. She contributed to La Costa Canyon High School Swim Team’s Division II and Section record in the 200-medley relay; she was also on their 200-free relay that placed 8th. Individually, she placed 9th in the 100 fly (58.72) and 8th in the 500 free (5:17.52).

As a member of the Rancho San Dieguito swim team, Taggart placed in the top 8 in all her primary events at the 2018 SI Winter Age Group Championships. Her best times would make her the fastest 200 flyer for the Mines and a top-three addition in the other 5 events. These times would have put her in the A-final in the 400 IM and 200 fly, the B-final in the 100 fly, 200 breast and 200 IM, and the C-final in the 100 breast at the 2019 RMAC Swimming and Diving Championship.

Top SCY Times:

200 fly – 2:05.80

400 IM – 4:32.07

100 fly – 58.21

200 breast – 2:27.13

200 IM – 2:11.50

100 breast – 1:08.62

