Iowa Picks Up Commitment from Polish National Teamer Julia Koluch

Julia Koluch of Zielona Góra, Poland has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Iowa.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Iowa 🇺🇸! I would like to say thank you to all of my family, coaches and friends! I am sure I have made a right decision😍 Go #HAWKS💛🖤!”

Koluch swims with UKS Anprel-Armexim Pruszkow and represents Poland internationally. She earned a bronze medal in the 4×100 medley relay at the 2017 European Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel and also swam at the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis that summer. Last May she took home a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke at the 2018 Polish National Championships, which were held in Lodz.

Koluch will overlap one year with Great Britain’s Hannah Burville, who was the Hawkeyes’ top backstroker this past season but who swam the 50/100/200 freestyle events at B1Gs. Koluch’s best converted backstroke times lay just outside of scoring range at the conference level, but not by much. Koluch will suit up for Iowa with fellow class of 2023 commits Ariel Wooden, CC Crane, Erin Lang, Grace Reeder, Helena Blumenau, and Maddie Ziegert.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

200 back – 2:14.66 (1:59.15)

100 back – 1:02.40 (55.13)

50 back – 29.33 (25.88)

