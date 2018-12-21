Brea Aquatics Sprinter Ariel Wooden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes

Ariel Wooden, a sprint freestyler from club team Brea Aquatics, has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten. Wooden will join their incoming class of 2023.

“I could not be more thrilled to be swimming for the Universtiy of Iowa class of 2023! When I went to visit the campus I absolutely fell in love with the team and coaching staff. They welcomed me with open arms and could not have been more helpful through my decision making process. I’d like to thank all of my friends and family and Coach Jim Johnson for always being supportive of me. I can’t wait to start my journey as a baby Hawkeye next fall! Go hawks!”

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.71

100y free – 51.03

200y free – 1:51.76

Wooden is a senior at Ayala High School, which is located in the greater Los Angeles area. At the 2018 CIF – Central Section DII Championships, representing Ayala, Wooden was a finalist in both of her individual races, placing 4th in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 free. She also anchored both of Ayala’s 200-distance relays, which both scored in the A final. Moving on to the CIF State Championships, Wooden touched 19th in prelims of both the 50 and 100 free, falling just short of scoring. She again anchored two relays, which also finished not far off of making the finals.

Iowa’s only sub-23 and sub-50 sprinter last year was Hannah Burvill, who is now a junior. Wooden will add sprint free to their roster when she joins up next fall.