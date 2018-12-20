WATCH: Swim Cup Lausanne Live Stream

The 2018 Swim Cup Lausanne is broadcasting live on Thursday, December 20 and Friday, December 21. You can follow along with all the action below:

Start Times Around the World

Lausanne, Switzerland London, England New York, NY, USA Los Angeles, CA, USA Moscow, Russia Tokyo, Japan Sydney, Australia Local Time (UTC+1) UTC+0 UTC-5 UTC-8 UTC+3 UTC+9 UTC+11 Thursday Prelims 9:30 AM 8:30 AM 3:30 AM 12:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Thursday Finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 12:00 PM 9:00 AM 8:00 PM 2:00 AM (next day) 4:00 AM (next day) Friday Prelims 9:30 AM 8:30 AM 3:30 AM 12:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Friday Finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 12:00 PM 9:00 AM 8:00 PM 2:00 AM (next day) 4:00 AM (next day)

From our meet preview:

The 3rd Lausanne Swim Cup kicks off on Thursday, December 20th with a stacked field despite the 2018 Short Course World Championships having just concluded in Hangzhou. Dutch triple gold medalist at those Championships, Ranomi Kromiwidjojo is expected to descend up on the Mon Repos pool, as is FINA’s Swimmer of the Year, Katinka Hosszu of Hungary.

Swiss National Record holder Jérémy Desplanches is signed up for Lausanne, as is German Olympian Marco Koch, with all the stars vying for their piece of the 80,000CHF (~$80,500 USD) prize money pie.

The competition schedule for the two-day affair is as follows, with events under 200 meters having A& B finals, while all other races have A finals only:

Thursday – 400 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Backstroke, 200 Medley, 50 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly

Friday – 400 Medley, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 4N, 50 Breaststroke, 50 Freestyle