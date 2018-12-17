Kromo & Hosszu Among Stars Ready For 2018 Lausanne Swim Cup

2018 Lausanne Swim Cup

Thursday, December 20th & Friday, December 21st

Swimming Pool Mon Repos, Lausanne, Switzerland

SCM

The 3rd Lausanne Swim Cup kicks off on Thursday, December 20th with a stacked field despite the 2018 Short Course World Championships having just concluded in Hangzhou. Dutch triple gold medalist at those Championships, Ranomi Kromiwidjojo is expected to descend up on the Mon Repos pool, as is FINA’s Swimmer of the Year, Katinka Hosszu of Hungary.

Swiss National Record holder Jérémy Desplanches is signed up for Lausanne, as is German Olympian Marco Koch, with all the stars vying for their piece of the 80,000CHF (~$80,500 USD) prize money pie.

The competition schedule for the two-day affair is as follows, with events under 200 meters having A& B finals, while all other races have A finals only:

Thursday – 400 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Backstroke, 200 Medley, 50 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly

Friday – 400 Medley, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 4N, 50 Breaststroke, 50 Freestyle

Last year’s edition of the Lausanne Cup saw 24 individual meet records go down, including the men’s and women’s 50 freestyle, courtesy of America’s Michael Andrew and Netherlands’ Kromowidjodjo. Hosszu broke the 50 back, 100 IM and 400 IM meet records last year, while Japanese Olympian Rikako Ikee fired off 50 and 100 fly new meet standards.

For the men, last year’s Japanese duo of Daiya Seto and Kosuke Hagino wreaked havoc on the record board, with the former torching the 200 fly mark, while the latter claimed new meet records in the 100/200/400 IM events.