Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Year-Old Anastasiya Shkurdai Hits 57.78 1 Fly/25.8 50 Fly Combo

Belarus Championships

16-year-old Anastasiya Shkurdai had the meet of her life this past weekend in Brest, Belarus, competing at the Championships of Belarus.

First, the teenager notched a personal best in the women’s 50m fly, stopping the clock in a speedy 25.87, a time that fell just .03 shy of matching the Belarusian National Record. That mark is held by Olympian Aliaksandra Herasimenia at 25.84 from way back in 2013.

Shkurdia’s time tonight blows away the 26.62 the Belarusian notched for silver in Jakarta last year at the Youth Olympic Games.

Shkurdai now ties America’s Kelsi Dahlia to rank as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 FLY

SarahSWE
SJOSTROM
01/25
25.72
2Farida
OSMAN		EGY25.7903/08
3Louise
HANSSON		SWE25.8404/03
4Kelsi
DAHLIA		USA25.8703/08
5Emilie
BECKMANN		DEN25.8904/07
View Top 26»

Next up for Shkurdai was the women’s 100m fly, where she crushed another lifetime best with a winning mark of 57.78. Winning by over 5 seconds in the race, Shkurdai’s sub-58 second performance laid waste to her own career fastest of 59.76 notched also at the Youth Olympic Games, which rendered the Belarusian bronze.

Her 57.78 time also clears the previous Belarusian National Record of 58.09 set by Herasimenia back in 2012 at that year’s Spanish Championships in Malaga, Spain.

Shkurdai’s new PB situates the teen as 6th fastest in the world this season.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 FLY

SarahSWE
SJOSTROM
04/07
56.86
2Margaret
MacNEIL		CAN57.0404/05
3Rikako
IKEE		JPN57.0611/17
4Kendyl
Stewart		USA57.5104/04
5Yufei
ZHANG		CHN57.6903/25
View Top 26»

Finally, as a sign of her versatility, Shkurdai wreaked havoc on the 200m backstroke National Record as well, blasting the previous mark of 2:14.09 by setting a new standard at 2:10.58. The previous record was represented by Aliaksandra Kavaleva’s 2:14.09 from 12 years ago, while Shkurdai’s own previous career fastest was marked by the 2:14.49 hit 2 years ago.

All told at the end of the Championships, 4 Belarusian athletes made the European Junior Championships:

  • Anastasiya Shkurdai – 50 butterfly, 100 butterfly, 50 back, 200 back
  • Alena Semizhon – 50 backstroke and 100 freestyle
  • Ivan Shamshurin – 200 butterfly
  • Arseny Borzhakov – 50 butterfly

The following 3 athletes qualified for the World Junior Championships:

  • Anastasiya Shkurdai – 50 butterfly, 100 butterfly, 50 back, 200 back
  • Alena Semizhon – 100 freestyle
  • Arseny Borzhakov  – 50 butterfly 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Hswimmer

Well DANG

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!