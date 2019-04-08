16-Year-Old Anastasiya Shkurdai Hits 57.78 1 Fly/25.8 50 Fly Combo

Belarus Championships

Brest, Belarus

LCM

Results

16-year-old Anastasiya Shkurdai had the meet of her life this past weekend in Brest, Belarus, competing at the Championships of Belarus.

First, the teenager notched a personal best in the women’s 50m fly, stopping the clock in a speedy 25.87, a time that fell just .03 shy of matching the Belarusian National Record. That mark is held by Olympian Aliaksandra Herasimenia at 25.84 from way back in 2013.

Shkurdia’s time tonight blows away the 26.62 the Belarusian notched for silver in Jakarta last year at the Youth Olympic Games.

Shkurdai now ties America’s Kelsi Dahlia to rank as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world.

Next up for Shkurdai was the women’s 100m fly, where she crushed another lifetime best with a winning mark of 57.78. Winning by over 5 seconds in the race, Shkurdai’s sub-58 second performance laid waste to her own career fastest of 59.76 notched also at the Youth Olympic Games, which rendered the Belarusian bronze.

Her 57.78 time also clears the previous Belarusian National Record of 58.09 set by Herasimenia back in 2012 at that year’s Spanish Championships in Malaga, Spain.

Shkurdai’s new PB situates the teen as 6th fastest in the world this season.

Finally, as a sign of her versatility, Shkurdai wreaked havoc on the 200m backstroke National Record as well, blasting the previous mark of 2:14.09 by setting a new standard at 2:10.58. The previous record was represented by Aliaksandra Kavaleva’s 2:14.09 from 12 years ago, while Shkurdai’s own previous career fastest was marked by the 2:14.49 hit 2 years ago.

All told at the end of the Championships, 4 Belarusian athletes made the European Junior Championships:

Anastasiya Shkurdai – 50 butterfly, 100 butterfly, 50 back, 200 back

Alena Semizhon – 50 backstroke and 100 freestyle

Ivan Shamshurin – 200 butterfly

Arseny Borzhakov – 50 butterfly

The following 3 athletes qualified for the World Junior Championships: