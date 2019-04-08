Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: What a 200 Breast Feels Like

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

CAPTION THIS. We’ll share some of our favorite captions on our stories.

A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on

Our personal favorite caption, via user @hannah.banana_happy, who unsurprisingly likes to keep things positive: “When you accidentally throw your donut in the trash, and then realize that it would take an hour to swim it off. But STILL WANT IT.”

 

10.

#legend

9.

Swimming is for everyone!

8.

Makes sense.

7.

When your NAG was almost as old as you.

6.

@literally every other nation: take note.

5.

Your teammate would *never*

4.

This bring back a very distinct nostalgia for anyone else?

3.

Love to see it.

2.

That’s some serious willpower.

1.

Now the hundreds of non-swimmers reading TopTenTweets can understand.

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

