Swimming’s TopTenTweets: What a 200 Breast Feels Like

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Our personal favorite caption, via user @hannah.banana_happy, who unsurprisingly likes to keep things positive: “When you accidentally throw your donut in the trash, and then realize that it would take an hour to swim it off. But STILL WANT IT.”

10.

#legend

9.

A bunch of dads whose daughters are in synchronized swimming got together to start Manitoba’s only men’s synchronized swimming team, and it may be the most perfect sports story I’ve ever covered pic.twitter.com/xVnPcAHjPc — Melissa Martin (@DoubleEmMartin) April 6, 2019

Swimming is for everyone!

8.

Someone tell me how my sacred “no fly” Friday turned into a 2100 meters of fly in a single set?! pic.twitter.com/mnoJRf4nP6 — Justin Wright (@THE_MrRight) April 5, 2019

Makes sense.

7.

Mason Turner of #EISF takes down a decade old National Age Group record for 11/12 year olds in the 500 Free with a 4:41.26 at #FarWesterns. pic.twitter.com/sp1pexxBQn — EISF (@EISFSwim) April 7, 2019

When your NAG was almost as old as you.

6.

Canada knows how to broadcast a swim meet. pic.twitter.com/Cl6ix20K2R — Matt Byrd (@MattByrd_) April 6, 2019

@literally every other nation: take note.

5.

Open for a cute surprise ☺️ https://t.co/wGRBDcYndN — Ryan Held (@heldilox) April 7, 2019

Your teammate would *never*

4.

Best day of morning swim practice, annual pancake breakfast. Swim/Dive heading into heart of schedule with Cw this week and Buchanan next. Time to shine! @swimswamnews @CNAquatics pic.twitter.com/BDoTfxw9zk — Coby Lindsey (@CNBroncoSports) April 1, 2019

This bring back a very distinct nostalgia for anyone else?

3.

Labrum feels great! First strokes after 3 months of physical therapy. It’s good to be back 🏊🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EOc12GjVNW — grantshoults (@grantshoults) March 31, 2019

Love to see it.

2.

When you’ve been holding out on French toast sticks till after taper and you take your first bite pic.twitter.com/1eSSnzHvCx — The Zach of Harting (@hartingz) April 1, 2019

That’s some serious willpower.

1.

For those wondering what the last pullout of a 200 Breast feels like, this guy pretty much sums it up pic.twitter.com/PQQ8LMQ8WB — Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) April 5, 2019

Now the hundreds of non-swimmers reading TopTenTweets can understand.

