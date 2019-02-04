Swimming’s TopTenTweets: John Legend is Learning to Swim

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Thanks to a little someone named John Legend, swimming – more specifically, learning to swim – had a landmark week on the interwebs; his initial tweet about not knowing how to swim garnered over 115,000 likes, with nearly 7,000 replies. So from the Stanford women’s team’s apparent love for Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen to a swim cap older than some of our readers, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Icy.

10.

Cleaning out an old backpack to go workout tomorrow (for the first time in a long time) and I found this in the pocket. My USADA slip from when I made the team. That was a fun day. pic.twitter.com/wvQTIpVDLK — David Plummer (@davideplummer) January 29, 2019

The only kind of pink slip you want to get.

9.

High knees FTW (or maybe a shallow pool??)

8.

Sad day … RIP cap you had a good run of 11 years 🥺 #Swimmersproblems #swimmerlife #ohwell pic.twitter.com/R1cUmCXp0O — Ivan Sanchez (@ivanelcoach) January 30, 2019

ELEVEN?

The tweet that started it all:

I can't really swim. Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5. My dad learned in his 60's so I feel like I'm ahead of schedule. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 28, 2019

7.

Great form (and might as well make use of that beautiful backyard pool!)

6.

Chrissy. For the woman who gave us sweet potato gnocchi and coconut rice, the LEAST we can do is teach you how to swim. We have many medals you can trust us @LiaNeal @swimone — Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) January 30, 2019

Truly a small price to pay.

5.

We met years ago at the 2012 @SI_Swimsuit party and I’d love to help you out. Promise I can make this easier for you! — Natalie Coughlin (@NatalieCoughlin) February 2, 2019

Also wow Chrissy and Natalie can discuss their cookbooks, this is perfect.

4.

I will pay YOU to let me teach you how to swim @chrissyteigen https://t.co/GYXDZpOLwc — Lia M. Neal (@LiaNeal) January 30, 2019

Hard to refuse that…

3.

Needless to say, this was not Simone’s only tweet on the subject.

2.

We’re SHOOK.

1.

I’m taking swim lessons this spring. Thanks for sharing your story. I no longer feel ashamed. — Jamillah Jackson (@jymbj) January 28, 2019

The most important outcome of all.

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner