Swimming’s TopTenTweets: John Legend is Learning to Swim

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Thanks to a little someone named John Legend, swimming – more specifically, learning to swim – had a landmark week on the interwebs; his initial tweet about not knowing how to swim garnered over 115,000 likes, with nearly 7,000 replies. So from the Stanford women’s team’s apparent love for Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen to a swim cap older than some of our readers, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

Braving the #polarvortex – arena style! This #arenafanfriday photo is certainly a fitting winner after the week we've had.❄ Great shot @froggz.spammz. #arenawaterinstinct

A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on

Icy.

10.

The only kind of pink slip you want to get.

9.

High knees FTW (or maybe a shallow pool??)

8.

ELEVEN?

The tweet that started it all:

7.

View this post on Instagram

adult swim with @kidswimla – so proud!!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Great form (and might as well make use of that beautiful backyard pool!)

6.

Truly a small price to pay.

5.

Also wow Chrissy and Natalie can discuss their cookbooks, this is perfect.

4.

Hard to refuse that…

3.

Needless to say, this was not Simone’s only tweet on the subject.

2.

We’re SHOOK.

1.

The most important outcome of all.

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

