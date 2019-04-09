Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Madison Kennedy, Erika Braun Team Up for USMS National Relay Record

2019 North Carolina Masters Championships

  • April 6th-7th, 2019
  • Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina
  • Meet Results

A group of legendary Masters swimmers combined to break the US Masters Swimming National Record in the women’s 25+ 200 yard freestyle relay.

The group of Madison Kennedy (31), LaJoya Smith (30), Kerry Lindauer (44), and Erika Braun (47) combined to swim a 1:34.62. That broke the 2015 record of 1:35.01 set by the relay of Fiona O’Donnell-McCarthy, Katie Kastes, Meg Gill, and Katherine Raatz from The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Splits:

  • Kennedy – 22.37
  • Smith – 24.66
  • Lindauer – 24.09
  • Braun – 23.50

Braun is one of the most-decorated Masters swimmers in US history and currently holds 13 Masters’ National Records individually, is a part of 16 national relay records, and in her life has held 37 different USMS records. She also holds several Masters World Records.

Kennedy is a 3-time World Champion as part of American relays in short course meters, and in 2016 won bronze in the 50 free at the Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Canada. Smith has 4 USMS Top Ten awards, and Lindauer has 165 USMS Top Ten awards and 10 USMS national pool records.

Hswimmer

Dang 23.5 at 47!!!

30 minutes ago

