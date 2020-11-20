Auburn Fall Invite Day 2 Finals: FR Cecilia Porter Sets 100 BR Florida Record

2020 AUBURN FALL INVITATIONAL

Wednesday, November 18th- Friday, November 20th

James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, AL

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Teams: Auburn, Florida

The 2020 Auburn Fall Invitational continues tonight with the timed finals of the men’s and women’s 200 medley relay, followed by the finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and the timed finals of the 800 free relay.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:37.05

Top 3:

Auburn “A” – 1:37.53 Florida “A” – 1:38.09 Florida “B” – 1:40.84

In an exciting race to open the finals session, the Florida A-relay took a decent lead after Cecilia Porter‘s 26.81 breast split. However, Auburn’s Abigail Gibbons had an impressive 15-meter underwater off the flying start to catch up to Florida’s Kenady Beil. Gibbons had split a 23-low on the fly leg, while AJ Kutsch had finished off the winning Auburn relay with a 21-high.

Auburn’s A-relay took the win with a 1:37.53, just half a second ahead of Florida’s A-relay (1:38.09). Florida’s B-relay took third place with a 1:40.84.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:24.30

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:24.97

Top 3:

Florida “A” – 1:25.31 Auburn “A” – 1:26.03 Auburn “B” – 1:28.59

The Florida men’s A-relay of Adam Chaney (21.71), Dillon Hillis (24.17), Eric Friese (20.34), and Will Davis (19.09) took the win with a 1:25.31.

Auburn’s A-relay settled for second with a 1:26.03 while Auburn’s B-relay rounded out the top three with a 1:28.59.

Women’s 400 IM – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:17.30

Top 3:

Florida’s Vanessa Pearl swept the IM events here in Auburn with her winning 400 IM time of 4:10.69, shaving a second off her morning swim.

Heading into the freestyle leg, Auburn’s Hannah Ownbey had caught up with Florida’s Kathleen Golding. The pair swam next to each other for the entirety of the 100 free, however, Golding touched out Ownbey by 0.11s.

Men’s 400 IM – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:51.46

Top 3:

Also sweeping the IM events here in Auburn was Florida junior Kieran Smith, swimming the top 400 IM time with a 3:42.11, the 5th-fastest time of his career. Taking second place was teammate Bobby Finke, swimming the 6th-fastest time of his career at 3:44.37.

Third-place finisher Kevin Vargas of Florida clocked in at 3:46.56, just four-tenths off his 2019-2020 midseason time at the 2019 Georgia Tech Invitational.

Women’s 100 Fly – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.76

Top 3:

The Auburn Tigers went 1-2 in the women’s 100 fly, led by senior Jewels Harris at 52.76. Harris was just a half second off her lifetime best of 52.27, set at the 2020 SEC Championships. Taking second place was freshman teammate Abigail Gibbons, hitting an NCAA “B” cut time of 53.76.

Florida’s Kenady Beil settled for third place with a 54.06.

Men’s 100 Fly – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 47.43

Top 3:

Florida’s Eric Friese went no-breathing on the last 25 of the 100 fly, taking the top time with a 46.63. Teammate Dillon Hillis took second place with a 47.28, the third-fastest time of his career.

Finishing in third was Auburn’s Matthew Yish, swimming in at 48.08.

Women’s 200 Free – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:47.12

Top 3:

After swimming a lifetime best this morning at 1:46.13, Florida sprinter Talia Bates shaved more time to go another best time of 1:45.29 to win the women’s 200 free.

Florida teammates Katie Mack (1:46.23) and Nikki Miller (1:47.11) also finished with personal bests to round out the top three, as well as swimming NCAA “B” cut time.

Men’s 200 Free – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.32

Top 3:

Dropping almost two seconds from this morning, Florida’s Trey Freeman took the men’s 200 free with a 1:34.00, the fourth-fastest time in his career.

Auburn’s Mikkel Gadgaard took second with an NCAA “B” cut time of 1:35.63 while teammate Christian Sztolcman finished in third place with a 1:36.61.

Women’s 100 Breast – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:01.84

Top 3:

After swimming a lifetime best of 1:00.02 this morning, Florida freshman Cecilia Porter broke 1:00 for the first time to not only win the 100 breast but set a new Florida program record with a 59.22. The former school record, held by Hilda Luthersdottir, stood at 59.55 since 2013.

Finishing in second place was Auburn’s Carly Cummings, swimming the 5th-fastest time of her career at 1:00.76. Teammate Brynn Curtis took third at 1:01.52, shaving more than a half second off her prelims personal best from this morning.

Men’s 100 Breast – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 54.27

Top 3:

After taking second place in the 100 fly, Florida’s Dillon Hillis topped the men’s 100 breast with a 53.15. Settling for second place after a tight race home was Auburn’s Reid Mikuta at 53.28, just 0.02s off his lifetime best from the 2019 Winter Junior Nationals – East.

Florida’s Mateusz Dubas rounded out the top three with a 54.55.

Women’s 100 Back – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.94

Top 3:

After winning the women’s 200 free with a personal best, Florida’s Talia Bates went 2-for-2 with her 100 back winning time of 53.03, yet another lifetime best. Her swim this evening now puts her at #7 in Florida program history.

Auburn’s Kensley Merritt took second place with a 53.57, roughly two-tenths off her high school best. Florida’s Lain Shahboz rounded out the top three with a 53.78, taking down her previous lifetime best of 54.11.

Men’s 100 Back – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 47.77

Top 3:

Florida freshman Adam Chaney won the men’s 100 back by a quarter of a second over Auburn’s Lleyton Smith, touching in at 47.23 over Smith’s 47.57. Chaney’s time this evening is the third-fastest time of his career while Smith’s swim ranks as the 5th-fastest time of his career.

Auburn’s Aidan Stoffle took third place with a 48.40.

Women’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 7:05.88

Top 3:

Florida “B” – 7:09.51 Auburn “A” – 7:12.34 Florida “A” – 7:13.43

The Florida B-relay of Tylor Mathieu (1:47.33), Leah Braswell (1:46.56), Taylor Ault (1:47.55), and Katie Mack (1:48.07) topped the women’s 800 free relay by nearly three full seconds with a 7:09.51.

Auburn’s A-relay finished in second with a 7:12.34, just a second ahead of Florida’s A-relay (7:13.43.)

Men’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:17.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 6:21.85

Top 3:

Florida “A” – 6:21.67 Auburn “A” – 6:31.00 Florida “B” – 6:34.99

The Florida men’s A-relay, consisting of lead-off Kieran Smith (1:32.75), Bobby Finke (1:36.38), Trey Freeman (1:35.22), and Alfonso Mestre (1:37.32), won the men’s 800 free relay with an NCAA “B” cut time of 6:21.67.

Smith’s lead-off of 1:32.75 would have easily won the men’s 200 free final earlier in the session. The NCAA “A” cut in the event stands at 1:32.05, which he was seven-tenths off of tonight. Smith’s lifetime best stands at 1:30.11, the 4th-fastest time in U.S. history, which he produced at the 2020 SEC Championships.

Taking second place was Auburn’s A-relay at 6:31.00 while Florida’s B-relay finished in third at 6:34.99.

