Y Nationals Finalist Timothy Turnbull Verbally Commits to Franklin & Marshall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Timothy Turnbull, who hails from Newtown, Connecticut, has verbally committed to Franklin & Marshall College beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“F&M’s strong academics, competitive swim team and friendly coaches helped me make my decision to study and swim at F&M. It’s a perfect fit for me.”

A senior at Fairfield College Preparatory School, Turnbull swims for the Regional YMCA of Western Connecticut and specializes in butterfly and freestyle. He recently competed at the RYWC Candlewood Lake Open and scored four personal bests in his best event: 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. Last spring, at the Connecticut Senior State Championships, he came in 9th in the 50 free, 8th in the 100 free, 20th in the 100 fly, and 9th in the 200 fly. In the summer of 2019 he swam the 50/100/200 fly at YMCA Long Course Nationals and placed 22nd in the 100 fly. He notched PBs in the 50 fly (27.10) and 100 fly (58.35).

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 51.52

200 fly – 1:55.62

50 free – 21.94

100 free – 47.88

F&M won the men’s meet at the 2020 Centennial Conference Championships by a mere 18.5 points over Gettysburg. Turnbull’s best times would have scored in the A final of the 200 fly and the B finals of the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.