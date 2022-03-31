Anna Moesch Ties Woodhead for #7 15-16 200 FR – 1:44.10, Splits 21.46 on Relay

2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Results

Greater Somerset County Y 16-year-old Anna Moesch continues to roll at the 2022 SC YMCA Nationals in Greensboro this week. Following her personal best of 22.22 leading off the 200 free relay last night, Moesch dropped another career best tonight, taking the women’s 200 free in 1:44.10.

The swim marks a new best for Moesch by 1.64 seconds, taking down her previous best of 1:45.74, which she swam this past December at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships East. She swam a well-split race tonight, swimming a 23.76 on the first 50, then posting splits of 26.62, 27.23, and 26.49 respectively on the remaining 50s.

Additionally, Moesch’s performance tonight rockets her all the to a tie with the legendary Sippy Woodhead for #7 all-time in the 15-16 girls age group. She now is ranked #17 all-time in the 15-16 girls 50 free, #6 in the 100 free, and #7 in the 200 free. Here is the newly-updated all-time top 10 for the girls 15-16 SCY 200 free:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 Katie Ledecky 2013 Winter Nationals 2 Dagny Knutson 2008 ND Girls’ State 3 Bella Sims 2021 West Speedo Winter Junior 4 Missy Franklin 2012 CO CHSAA 5A Championships 5 Regan Smith 2018 Winter Junior Nats – West 6 Izzy Ivey 2016 Winter Junior Nats – East 7 Sippy Woodhead 1979 US NAG Records 7 Anna Moesch 2022 SC YMCA Nationals 9 Jasmine Tosky 2010 PC CCS SCY CIF OBSV 10 Leah Hayes 2021 West Speedo Winter Junior

On top of the great individual performance, Moesch had an equally great swim on the 200 medley relay tonight. She anchored the Greater Somerset medley relay in a blistering 21.46, by far the fastest split in the field tonight. That performance comes on the heels of Moesch leading off GSCY’s 200 free relay off in 22.26 in prelims, then 22.22 in finals earlier in the week.