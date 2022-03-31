2022 SCY YMCA Nationals Day 3 Finals: GSCY’s Emily Thompson Posts 4:10 400 IM

2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

TEAM SCORES THROUGH WEDNESDAY (TOP 10)

COMBINED

Piedmont Family Y – 406 York Y – 295 Greater Somerset County Y – 275 Schroeder Y – 242 Greater Spartanburg Y – 227 Greater Monmouth Y – 215.5 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 190 Upper Main Line Y – 179 Fanwood Scotch Plains Y – 179 Champaign County Y – 164

MEN

Piedmont Family Y – 225 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 127 York Y – 126 Greater Monmouth Y – 108.5 Triangle Area Y – 107 Western Branch Y – 102 Champaign County Y – 94 Schroeder Y – 88 Birmingham Family Y – 81 Greater Spartanburg Y – 57

WOMEN

Greater Somerset County Y – 240 Piedmont Family Y – 181 Greater Spartanburg Y – 170 York Y – 169 Schroeder Y – 154 Fanwood Scotch Plains Y – 141 Upper Main Line Y – 126 Greater Monmouth Y – 107 Champaign County Y – 70 Boyertown Area Y – 67

On the 3rd night of the 2022 SCY YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, NC, Greater Somerset Y has solidified themselves as the top women’s team, while Piedmont Y

Kicking things off at tonight’s finals session, Blair Y 15-year-old Leah Shackley won the women’s 100 back by half a second, swimming a 52.74. The swim was just off Shackley’s personal best of 52.42, which she swam just 2 weeks ago.

Moving on to the men’s 100 back, West Branch Y’s Tommy Janton, 18, beat out Cumberland Y’s Daniel Diehl, 16, at the finish. The pair swam stroke-for-stroke throughout the race, with Janton splitting 22.38 on the first 50 to Diehl’s 22.49. Diehl then came home in 24.35 to Janton’s 24.37, slightly chipping into the slim lead, but it wasn’t quite enough. Janton finished in 46.75, with Diehl right behind in 46.84. Both boys dipped under 47 seconds for the first time in their careers.

Notably, Diehl swam a 53.59 LCM 100 back just a few days ago at the Buffalo Speedo Sectionals meet, breaking Ryan Murphy‘s 15-16 boys NAG in the event. The swim also currently ranks him #5 in the world this year. Despite breaking the LCM NAG just days ago, Diehl’s new personal best tonight puts him 11th all-time in the SCY rankings for the age group.

Diehl would go on to win the men’s 200 free as well, swimming a 1:35.37. The swim was off his personal best of 1:33.68, which he set this past December at the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships East.

Greater Somerset County Y’s Emily Thompson, 16, roared to a new personal best of 4:10.08 to win the women’s 400 IM. Spartanburg Y 15-year-old Hayden Penny gave Thompson a bit of a race, turning at the 200 mark just one second behind Thompson. Penny swam a 4:12.70 for 2nd, a new personal best. Thompson really took the race over on breaststroke, splitting 1:12.27. She’s now #34 all-time in the 15-16 girls age group.

In the women’s 200 medley relay, Piedmont Y’s team of Izzy Bradley (25.25), Elisabeth Bendall (28.89), Grey Davis (24.05), and Morgan Thomas (22.43) combined to win with a 1:40.62. Notably, Greater Somerset County Y’s Anna Moesch anchored her relay in a scorching 21.46.

Unfortunately, results for the men’s 200 medley relay weren’t uploaded at the conclusion of the session tonight, so we’ll provide analysis for that race with tomorrow’s prelims recap.

Anna Moesch swam a 1:44.10 200 free tonight, which you can read more about here. Piedmont Y’s Thomas Heilman won the men’s 400 IM tonight in 3:49.31, which you can read more about here.