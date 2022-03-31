Thomas Heilman Becomes #6 15-Year-Old All-Time in the SCY 400 IM with 3:49.31

2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

On Wednesday night at the 2022 SCY YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, NC, 15-year-old Thomas Heilman cranked out a new personal best of 3:49.31 to win the men’s 400 IM. The swim takes 2.15 seconds off Heilman’s previous best of 3:51.46, which he swam in January of this year to break the 13-14 boys NAG in the event.

Just having turned 15 in February, Heilman’s time tonight already ranks him as the #6 15-year-old all-time in the SCY 400 IM. Here is the updated all-time top 10 for 15-year-old boys in the SCY 400 IM:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 3:42.22 Maximus Williamson 2021 West Speedo Winter Junior 2 3:46.62 Carson Foster 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championships 3 3:48.84 Zachary Tan 2019 Sectionals – Paradise Valley 4 3:48.87 Gunnar Bentz 2011 Winter Junior Nats 5 3:48.99 Curtis Ogren 2011 Winter Junior Nats 6 3:49.31 Thomas Heilman 2022 SC YMCA Nationals 7 3:49.58 Luca Urlando 2018 Sectionals – College Station 8 3:49.88 Cooper Lucas 2020 NT LAC ARENA Winter Champs 9 3:50.20 Michael Phelps 2000 US Freestyle Sendof 10 3:51.08 Carter Lancaster 2021 East Speedo Winter Junior

Additionally, Heilman is now already ranked #30 all-time in the 15-16 age group. For those who may be wondering, the 15-16 boys NAG in the SCY 400 IM is held by none other than Michael Phelps, standing at 3:42.08.

Let’s take a look at where Heilman dropped time over the last two months in the 400 IM. Here is a split comparison between his previous best of 3:51.46 from January and his performance tonight.

Splits 2022 SC YMCA Nationals 2022 VA CA-Y Winter Invitational (Previous Best – 1/22) Fly 50.90 50.86 Back 57.77 59.45 Breast 1:08.18 1:08.71 Free 52.46 52.44 FINAL TIME 3:49.31 3:51.46

As the splits show, Heilman made his improvement over the last two months in the middle of the race. He improved by 1.68 seconds on the backstroke leg and 0.53 seconds on the breast leg, while keeping his fly and free splits the same.

So far this week, Heilman has also swum a personal best of 19.78 in the 50 free.