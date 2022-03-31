Marchand Scratches 200 Free to Focus on 400 IM at San Antonio Pro Swim Series

2022 TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM /Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Results can be found on Meet Mobile under “2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio”

Thursday’s prelims session of the San Antonio Pro Swim Series will kick off with the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Notably, Leon Marchand scratched the 200 free where he was seeded 35th to focus on the 400 IM where he is ranked 2nd. Marchand is coming off a phenomenal NCAA debut with Arizona State where he became the fastest man ever in the 200 yard IM, won the 200 yard breast, and was runner-up in the 400 yard IM. The 19-year-old French Olympian will race the likes of top seed and two-time U.S. Olympian Jay Litherland of Dynamo Swim Club who is ranked .18 ahead of him.

#6 seed in the men’s 200 free Baturalp Unlu also scratched. He has no other events on Thursday.

In the women’s 100 breast, U.S. Olympian Kathleen Baker of Team Elite scratched the event where she was seeded 7th. Other high-seed scratched include #9 Miguel Chavez Gonzales of Athens Bulldog Swim Club in the men’s 100 breast and #6 Gal Groumi from Michigan in the men’s 100 fly. None of them were entered in other events for this session.

Full List of Scratches:

Women’s 200 free

Men’s 200 free

Women’s 100 breast

Men’s 100 breast

#9 Miguel Chaves Gonzales

#16 Janis Silins

#29 Tomohiro Nozaki

#30 John McNamara

#31 Eldad Zamir

#36 Kevin Cai

Women’s 100 fly

Men’s 100 fly

Women’s 400 IM