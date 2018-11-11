ACC vs Big Ten College Challenge: Day 2 Live Recap

ACC VS BIG TEN COLLEGE CHALLENGE

After the first day of competition at the ACC vs Big Ten College Challenge at Purdue, the women’s meet looks to be all but decided and the men’s is still very much up for grabs.

The Big Ten women lead the ACC 123-44, while the men hold a three-point advantage of 85-82. This morning’s schedule will have the 200 medley relay open things up and the 400 free relay close things off, with the 1000 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, 50 free and 200 IM being contested individually.

On day 1 nearly every event was won it was stood up to be the fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. For a full event-by-event recap, click here.

Scores After Day 1

Women: Big Ten 123, ACC 44

Men: Big Ten 85, ACC 82

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

B1G ‘A’, 1:34.96 ACC ‘A’, 1:35.38 B1G ‘B’, 1:35.97

Beata Nelson finished off the backstroke trifecta on the lead-off leg of the women’s 200 medley relay, posting the fastest time in the country this season in her third back event of the weekend as the Big Ten won a close race in the women’s 200 medley relay in a time of 1:34.96.

After Nelson gave the team a lead with a 24.12 split, Lilly King dropped a big 25.72 breaststroke leg to give them over a full second advantage on the next closest team, which was their ‘B’ team.

The ACC ‘A’ team charged back with quick fly and freestyle legs from Alyssa Marsh (22.58) and Mallory Comerford (21.08), but the Big Ten held on with solid closing splits from Maggie MacNeil (23.31) and Catie Deloof (21.81). The ACC was just four-tenths back in 1:35.38, and the Big Ten ‘B’ team was 3rd in 1:35.97 with a fast butterfly leg from Christie Jensen (22.87).

The B1G lead is now 136-48.

