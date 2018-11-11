Maggie MacNeil is Starting to Figure out Yards (Video Interview)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

ACC VS BIG TEN COLLEGE CHALLENGE

We’ve been talking about Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil a lot already this season, as the Canadian native opened up her first season swimming yards with a pair of mid-51 times in the 100 fly at dual meets.

Tonight, at the inaugural ACC-Big Ten Challenge, MacNeil proved that those fast dual meet swims were no flukes, as she threw down a 50.09 to win by over 1.5 seconds, helping the Big Ten women build a huge lead on the ACC squad.

In terms of the biggest picture, MacNeil is now suddenly the 6th-fastest women ever after only a few months of swimming in a 25 yard pool.

Fastest Performers, 100 yard butterfly

Kelsi Dahlia, 49.43 Louis Hansson, 49.80 Erika Brown, 49.84 Natalie Coughlin, 50.01 Farida Osman, 50.05 Maggie MacNeil, 50.09

MacNeil set new Michigan and Big Ten records with tonight’s swim, and also now appears to be the fastest freshman ever. She also has to be considered squarely in the conversation for the NCAA title in the event come March, although that’s certainly not a given, as she’ll have to face off agains Louise Hansson and Erika Brown, the 2nd and 3rd fastest women ever in the event.