Sorokina Breaks Russian Junior Record, Pasynkov Hits 4:04 4IM In Kazan

RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Daniil Pasynkov was the lone swimmer to add his name to the Russian Short Course World Championship roster on the penultimate day of their National Championships in Kazan, winning the men’s 400 IM in a time of 4:04.82 to rank him 6th in the world for the season.

That swim got him under the qualifying standard of 4:05.29, which was also his previous best time, and brought him within a second of Semen Makovich‘s national record of 4:03.91. Aleksandr Osipenko was the runner-up in 4:07.31, and Maksim Stupin took 3rd in 4:08.08.

Another Russian Junior record fell in the women’s 200 IM final, as Anastasiia Sorokina clocked a time of 2:11.02 to break Irina Krivonogova‘s 2:11.90 from 2016. Sorokina’s time got her 4th overall, trailing Viktoriya Andreeva (2:08.35), Irina Prikhodko (2:10.08) and Krivonogova (2:10.96). Andreeva missed the qualifying time of 2:07.09.

Also coming out on top in individual finals was Mikhail Vekovishchev in the men’s 50 fly, and Anastasiia Fesikova in the women’s 50 back.

Vekovishchev won in a time of 22.72, beating out Nikita Korolev (22.94) and Roman Shevlyakov (22.98), just missing the qualifying time of 22.56 (he’s already qualified for the team in the 800 free relay). At the Tokyo World Cup, Vlad Morozov won gold in this event in 22.29, earning him a fourth individual berth for Hangzhou.

The veteran Fesikova won the 50 back in 26.94 over national record holder Maria Kameneva (27.03), falling short of the 26.40 qualifying standard. Both swimmers are already on the roster, with Fesikova in for the 400 medley relay (won the 100 back but missed the individual qualifying time) and Kameneva has made it in the 100 IM and 400 free relay.

OTHER EVENTS

Vladislav Grinev led a quick men’s 100 free semi-final in 46.55, followed closely by Kliment Kolesnikov (46.84), Ivan Kuzmenko (46.94) and Vekovishchev (46.99). They’ll be aiming for the individual qualifying time of 46.58 tomorrow night, but will be essentially battling for one spot after Morozov went 45.16 in Tokyo. The top-4 (including Morozov) will also qualify for the 400 free relay.

In addition to Morozov’s 50 fly qualifying for SC Worlds on the final night in Tokyo, Yuliya Efimova added the 50 breast to her schedule with a showing of 29.56, and Kirill Prigoda (2:01.30) and Anton Chupkov (2:01.57) both crushed the 200 breast standard to bump National champ Mikhail Dorinov off the team.

With one day of Nationals remaining, their roster for Hangzhou currently looks as follows:

*denotes that the event has yet to be contested at Nationals