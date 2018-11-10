Nasretdinova, Kameneva Break Russian Records On Day 4 In Kazan

RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 7-12, 2018
- Kazan, Russia
- SCM (25m)
- Palace of Water Sports
- SC World Qualifying Standards (In Russian)
- Start Lists / Live Results
- Day 1 Recap
- Day 2 Recap
- Day 3 Recap
Two new Russian records fell on day 4 of their Short Course National Championships in Kazan, along with three national junior records.
In the women’s 50 fly, Rozaliya Nasretdinova picked up the win in a time of 25.37, breaking the national record of 25.60 set in the semi-finals by Arina Surkova. The swim also got Nasretdinova under the SC Worlds qualifying time of 25.42. Surkova placed 2nd in 25.71, and youngster Aleksandra Sabitova was 3rd in 26.10, seven one-hundredths off the national junior record.
The other Russian record that fell came in the women’s 100 IM, where Maria Kameneva won in a time of 58.89 to break Viktoriya Andreeva‘s 2015 mark of 59.42. Just like Nasretdinova in the 50 free, Kameneva had to set a national record to get under the Worlds qualifying time (58.96), and did just that. Anastasiia Sorokina, who set a Russian junior record in the 400 IM on day 1 and another in this event in the semis (1:00.71), did it again as she took 2nd in 59.98. Andreeva (1:00.06) ended up 4th, with Nika Godun (1:00.01) in 3rd.
In addition to Sorokina’s junior record, Kliment Kolesnikov took out two in the men’s 100 IM and 50 back finals.
He won the 100 IM in 51.35, lowering his previous record of 51.78 and putting himself well inside the qualifying time of 52.10. Sergey Fesikov was 2nd in 52.06, also under the time, but after Vlad Morozov tied his world record in 50.26 at the Tokyo World Cup, he’ll take the other spot in the event at Worlds over Fesikov.
Kolesnikov then won his fourth individual event of the meet in the 50 back, blasting a 22.82 to erase his previous national junior record of 22.83 set at the 2017 European SC Championships. Both he and runner-up Evgeny Rylov (22.97) were under the World qualifying standard of 23.17 and will take the two spots for Hangzhou. Morozov was expected to be a potential challenger for an individual berth in this event as well, having been as fast as 23.29 in Budapest, but he was a surprisingly slow 26.49 in the Tokyo prelims (which more than likely was due to a slip on the start, seeing as his slowest prior swim on record is a 24.57).
OTHER EVENTS
- Anna Egorova added a second individual event to her Worlds schedule with a win in the 400 free, as she missed the Russian record of by .01 in a time of 3:58.91 to get well under the qualifying standard of 4:00.39. It also puts her 2nd in the world for the season behind China’s Wang Jianjiahe who set the world record in October (3:53.97). Anastasiia Kirpichnikova was 2nd in 4:02.33.
- Mikhail Dorinov pulled away from Rustam Gadir on the back half to win the men’s 200 breast, clocking 2:02.65 to get under the qualifying time of 2:03.71. Dorinov holds a best of 2:01.85 from the 2017 Euros where he won bronze. Gadir was 2nd in 2:04.15, just ahead of Ilya Khomenko (2:04.26). Dorinov’s spot on the Worlds team depends on what Kirill Prigoda and Anton Chupkov do in the event at the Tokyo World Cup tomorrow, as if they both go under his time in the final he’ll be bumped off. Prigoda owns a best of 2:01.11 and has been 2:01.58 on the circuit this year, while Chupkov has a PB of 2:01.65 and has been as fast as 2:01.70 this season.
- The only final that didn’t have anyone hit a qualifying time was the men’s 50 free, where Evgeny Sedov (21.14) edged out Ivan Kuzmenko (21.18) but just missed the standard of 21.12.
- Nikita Korolev qualified 1st into the final of the men’s 50 fly in 22.96, leading a tight field that includes Mikhail Vekovishchev (22.98) and Roman Shevlyakov (23.05) sitting 2nd and 3rd. Vekovishchev had a notable 21.97 fly split on the mixed medley relay, while Shevlyakov won the individual 100 with an opening 50 of 22.96. The qualifying time they’ll be shooting for in the final is 22.56. Morozov is also entered to swim this event on day 3 in Tokyo, and is coming off a personal best (and Russian record tying) swim of 22.27 at the Beijing stop.
- After setting that record in the 100 IM, Kameneva came back to take the top spot in the women’s 50 back semi-finals in 26.69, with veteran Anastasiia Fesikova 2nd in 27.02. Kameneva owns the Russian record at 26.15, and will be aiming for the qualifying time of 26.40 tomorrow night.
- The Kaluga Region team won the men’s 200 free relay at the beginning of the session in 1:26.97, with a notable anchor from Vekovishchev (20.97), and the Moscow team won the 800 free relay at the end in a time of 6:56.02 with a 1:43.04 lead-off from Mikhail Dovgalyuk (Kolesnikov anchored them in 1:44.89). Aleksandr Krasnykh also had a quick 1:42.26 lead-off for 3rd place Tatarstan (which actually puts him under the individual qualifying time of 1:42.50 that nobody hit in the individual event, but relay swims don’t count towards Worlds qualification per the criteria).
Leave a Reply