Kolesnikov Wins 100 Back, Shabasov, Kostin Hit SC World Times In Kazan

RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 7-12, 2018
- Kazan, Russia
- SCM (25m)
- Palace of Water Sports
- SC World Qualifying Standards (In Russian)
- Start Lists / Live Results
Kliment Kolesnikov won an individual event for the second consecutive day and Andrey Shabasov and Oleg Kostin both got under the Short Course World qualifying standards on day 2 of Russian Nationals in Kazan.
Kolesnikov, who won the 200 IM on day 1 in a time of 1:53.66, took the 100 back in 49.57 to get him under the Russian qualifying standard of 49.99 and earn himself a second individual event for next month’s World Championships in Hangzhou.
Shabasov, who won silver in this event at the 2016 SC Worlds in a best time of 49.69, placed 2nd to Kolesnikov in 49.97 to sneak under the qualifying standard as well. Evgeny Rylov (50.38) and Grigory Tarasevich (50.86) were 3rd and 4th and in a very competitive field.
Kostin was the only other swimmer to dip under a qualifying time during day 2 finals in the men’s 100 breast, clocking 56.56 to slip under the standard of 56.60. He was 5th at the World Championships two years ago in 57.07, while his best time currently stands at 56.16 from this meet last year. Ilya Khomenko was the runner-up in 57.17.
Kostin’s time will be matched up against what Kirill Prigoda and Anton Chupkov (and possibly Vlad Morozov) go at the Tokyo stop of the World Cup this weekend, as they’ll be using that meet to qualify for Worlds.
Also adding their names to the World Championship roster was Mikhail Vekovishchev and Mikhail Dovgalyuk, who were 1st and 3rd in the men’s 200 free. They narrowly missed the individual standard of 1:42.50, with Vekovishchev coming in at 1:42.52, but the top-4 finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyles will be added for relay purposes.
Martin Malyutin, who qualified on day 1 in the 400 free, was 2nd in 1:42.65, and Dovgalyuk was 3rd in 1:42.83 ahead of Aleksandr Krasnykh (1:42.97), who also qualified yesterday by winning the 400 free. Vladislav Grinev led the field through 150 metres, with opening splits of 23.55, 49.33 and 1:15.72, but faded with a 27.46 last 50 and ended up 5th in 1:43.18. Kolesnikov was entered to swim this event, but scratched out of the prelims.
Additionally, Anastasiia Fesikova won the women’s 100 back, but missed the standard of 57.07 in 57.44. However, any winner of a stroke 100 who didn’t hit the qualifying time will be added for relays, so she slots onto the team as well. Daria Ustinova was the runner-up in 57.69.
OTHER EVENTS
- Svetlana Chimrova made a big push on the third 50 to win the women’s 200 fly in a time of 2:05.03, falling seven-tenths shy of the qualifying time of 2:04.35. Aleksandra Sabitova, who set a new Russian Junior Record on day 1 in the 200 free, set a second one here placing 2nd in 2:05.98, lowering her own mark of 2:06.79 set last December.
- Maria Temnikova (30.17), Natalia Ivaneeva (30.23) and Nika Godun (30.42) were the top-3 finishers in the women’s 50 breast, falling shy of the 29.87 qualifying time. Yuliya Efimova and Vitalina Simonova will be hunting down the women’s breaststroke qualifying times at the Tokyo World Cup.
- Strangely enough, the women’s 100 breast semis were also competed during the same session, and Temnikova (1:05.74) qualified 1st over Alexandra Denisenko (1:06.38), Daria Chikunova (1:06.50) and Ivaneeva (1:06.83). The qualifying standard stands at 1:05.00.
- Aleksandr Sadovnikov paced the men’s 100 fly semi-finals in 50.57, with yesterday’s 200 fly winner Aleksandr Kharlanov close behind for 2nd in 50.65. Sadovnikov had the most front-end speed in the field with an opening 50 of 23.19, while Kharlanov closed better than anyone in 26.75. The qualifying time they’ll be aiming for in the final is 50.13.
- Maria Kameneva (53.23) posted the top time in the women’s 100 free semis, followed by 200 free winner Veronika Andrusenko and Daria Mullakaeva who tied for 2nd in 53.81.
- Moscow won both the women’s 4×50 medley and the mixed 4×50 freestyle relays, with Rozaliya Nasretdinova notably anchoring both teams in 24.01 and 23.97 respectively. Kolesnikov (21.48) and Grinev (21.39) had strong opening legs for the free relay team.
RUSSIAN WORLDS TEAM TRACKER
Below, check out the projected Russian roster for the Short Course World Championships through two days of competition. This list is subject to change, due to the fact that there’s a group of athletes who will be using the Tokyo World Cup to qualify.
|
Russian SC Worlds Team Tracker
|Men
|Event
|Women
|Event
|1
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|400 FR, 800 FR-R
|Veronika Andrusenko
|200 FR
|2
|Martin Malyutin
|400 FR, 800 FR-R
|Anna Egorova
|800 FR-R
|3
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|200 IM, 100 BK
|Anastasia Guzhenkova
|800 FR-R
|4
|Aleksandr Kharlanov
|200 FLY
|Valeria Salamatina
|800 FR-R
|5
|Andrey Shabasov
|100 BK
|Anastasiia Fesikova
|400 MR
|6
|Oleg Kostin
|100 BR
|7
|Mikhail Vekovishchev
|800 FR-R
|8
|Mikhail Dovgalyuk
|800 FR-R
