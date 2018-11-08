Pair Of Russian Junior Records Fall On Opening Night In Kazan

RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A pair of Russian Junior Records fell on the opening night of their National Short Course Championships on Wednesday, both coming from females. For girls, the Junior Records can be broken by swimmers under 16, while it’s under 18 for boys. For a full recap of day 1 action, click here.

In the women’s 400 IM final, Anastasiia Sorokina placed 3rd in a time of 4:37.52, breaking the previous mark of 4:38.42 set by Aleksandra Maslova in 2016. Irina Krivonogova won the event in 4:34.87. Sorokina also owns the 100 IM Junior Record in 1:00.97, set last year, and was the LC European Junior Champion in the 200 IM this past summer.

The other record came in the women’s 200 free prelims, where Aleksandra Sabitova put up the 2nd fastest time of the morning in 1:55.90 to erase the old mark of 1:56.12 set by Arina Openysheva in 2015. Sabitova ended up placing 6th in the final in a time of 1:56.60, with winner Veronika Andrusenko (1:53.57) the only swimmer in the field to hit the Short Course World Championship qualifying standard of 1:53.66.