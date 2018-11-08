Morozov & 5 Other Russians Will Use World Cup for SC Worlds Qualifying

Although 5 swimmers hit Short Course World Championship qualifying standards on day 1 of the 2018 Russian Short Course National Championships, there are a number of swimmers who are conspicuously absent from the meet sheets.

A group of 6 athletes, Yulia Efimova, Anton Chupkov, Vlad Morozov, Evgeny Rylov, Kiril Prigoda, and Vitalina Simonova have been confirmed by Russian National Team Head Coach Sergey Chepik as being exempted from the Russian Championships this week while competing at the FINA World Cup stop in Tokyo, Japan.

Vlad Morozov , the current World Record holder in the 100 SCM IM, is the World Cup Series leader in men’s scoring. He has 8 Short Course World Championships (and an additional 5 Short Course World Championship silver medals) on his resume, and was a part of all 5 title-winning Russian relays at the last edition in 2016.

Breaststroker Vitalina Simonova , who was the 2013 European Short Course Championships silver medalist in the 200 breaststroke (one of the swimmers who benefited from the doping violation of her countrymate Yulia Efimova) and the understudy on the European Championship winning 400 medley relay earlier this summer.

The aforementioned Efimova currently ranks 3rd in the World Cup standings. She has only 1 World Short Course Championship medal: a 2008 bronze in the 2000 breaststroke, though she's won 14 medals at the long course World Championships

Anton Chupkov , the defending World and European Champion in the 200 breaststroke in long course, has no major international medals in short course. He’s never raced at the World Short Course Championships. He’s currently ranked 5th overall in the men’s standings.

Evgeny Rylov , the defending World and European Champion in the 200 backstsroke, also has no major international short course medals to his name.

Kiril Prigoda has 6 World Cup wins so far this year and ranks 2nd only to Morozov in the men's standings.

Their times from Tokyo will be rolled in to the Russian Championship results to check for both clearance of the qualifying standards and top-2 standings among those who are swimming in Kazan this weekend.

Men

Rank Name Nationality Points awarded Total[7] RUS QAT NED HUN CHN JPN SGP 1 Vladimir Morozov 54 30 80 54 54 272 2 Kirill Prigoda 18 18 42 30 60 168 3 Mitch Larkin 36 36 36 36 21 165 4 Michael Andrew 42 45 6 30 27 150 5 Anton Chupkov 48 42 18 18 21 147 6 Blake Pieroni 21 36 30 30 27 144 7 Chad le Clos 30 0 33 33 – 96 8 Dávid Verrasztó 27 27 9 9 18 90

Women