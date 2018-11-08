South Africans Ho & Weber Win ‘Swim the Burj’

Over 1,000 swimmers took part in the inaugural Daman DXB SwimFest 2018 in Dubai, UAE earlier this week. The annual Swim the Burj Al Arab challenge, Junior Splash Dash and relay races comprised the aquatic event, of which South African Olympic gold medalist Chad Le Clos served as ambassador.

Le Clos was on-hand to see two of his countrymen come away with the Swim the Burj Al Arab titles, as 28-year-old Chad Ho and 22-year-old Michelle Weber won their respective men’s and women’s races. Ho’s biggest international success came back in 2015 when he won the 5k gold medal at the 2015 World Championships. Weber was a 2016 Olympian, finishing 18th in the women’s 10k.

The aforementioned swim spans 800 meters and circles one of the world’s most famous luxury hotels, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. The building is shaped like a boat’s sail is the 4th tallest building in the world.

For his part of the festivities, Le Clos commented, “It’s been amazing to be a part of such a great event – the atmosphere on the beach has been buzzing all morning. You really couldn’t ask for a better venue than the Jumeirah Beach Hotel and what an experience to swim around the Burj Al Arab with the views of Dubai!” (dubaiprnetwork.com)

Full results were not available at the time of publishing.