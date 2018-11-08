Chase Kalisz, Emily Seebohm Join 37 Athletes Signed to Energy for Swim

The list of athletes with signed contracts to compete at the Energy for Swim 2018 event in Italy has grown to 37, even as FINA has informed federations that the meet is not authorized.
A rule interpretation by FINA has classified the event as an international competition that needs FINA approval, something the event doesn’t have and doesn’t have time to obtain. FINA rules say that athletes could face bans between one and two years for competing in an unauthorized competition.
Meet organizers say contracted athletes will still be paid 50% of their promised appearance money if the meet is cancelled.
In the meantime, the meet has added a number of high-profile stars to its contracted roster. You can see the list below, which now includes world record-holder Adam Peaty, who signed his contract after the FINA intepretation became public.
View the full list below of confirmed athletes so far:
SIGNED CONTRACTS
|Athlete
|Nation
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|Alexandr Krasnykh
|RUS
|Anastasia Fesikova
|RUS
|Andrew Minakov
|RUS
|Bethany Galat
|USA
|Cameron van der Burgh
|RSA
|Chad Le Clos
|RSA
|Chase Kalisz
|USA
|Danas Rapsys
|LTU
|David Verraszto
|HUN
|Duncan Scott
|GBR
|Emily Seebohm
|AUS
|Femke Heermskerk
|NED
|Georgia Davies
|GBR
|Gunnar Bentz
|USA
|Katie Meili
|USA
|Katinka Hosszu
|HUN
|Kendyl Stewart
|USA
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|RUS
|Kristian Gkolomeev
|GRE
|Laszlo Cseh
|HUN
|Lisa Bratton
|USA
|Maria Ugolkova
|RUS
|Mark Szaranek
|GBR
|Max Litchfield
|GBR
|Mehdy Metella
|FRA
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|Michelle Coleman
|SWE
|Mikhail Romanchuk
|UKR
|Pieter Timmers
|BEL
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|NED
|Sarah Sjostrom
|SWE
|Sergey Fesikov
|RUS
|Sergii Shevtsov
|UKR
|Siobhan O’Connor
|GBR
|Tom Shields
|USA
|Veronika Andrusenko
|RUS
SwimSwam is an Energy Standard Group partner.
No Italian swimmers signed?