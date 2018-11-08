Chase Kalisz, Emily Seebohm Join 37 Athletes Signed to Energy for Swim

The list of athletes with signed contracts to compete at the Energy for Swim 2018 event in Italy has grown to 37, even as FINA has informed federations that the meet is not authorized.

A rule interpretation by FINA has classified the event as an international competition that needs FINA approval, something the event doesn’t have and doesn’t have time to obtain. FINA rules say that athletes could face bans between one and two years for competing in an unauthorized competition.

Meet organizers say contracted athletes will still be paid 50% of their promised appearance money if the meet is cancelled.

In the meantime, the meet has added a number of high-profile stars to its contracted roster. You can see the list below, which now includes world record-holder Adam Peaty, who signed his contract after the FINA intepretation became public.

View the full list below of confirmed athletes so far:

SIGNED CONTRACTS

Athlete Nation
Adam Peaty GBR
Alexandr Krasnykh RUS
Anastasia Fesikova RUS
Andrew Minakov RUS
Bethany Galat USA
Cameron van der Burgh RSA
Chad Le Clos RSA
Chase Kalisz USA
Danas Rapsys LTU
David Verraszto HUN
Duncan Scott GBR
Emily Seebohm AUS
Femke Heermskerk NED
Georgia Davies GBR
Gunnar Bentz USA
Katie Meili USA
Katinka Hosszu HUN
Kendyl Stewart USA
Kliment Kolesnikov RUS
Kristian Gkolomeev GRE
Laszlo Cseh HUN
Lisa Bratton USA
Maria Ugolkova RUS
Mark Szaranek GBR
Max Litchfield GBR
Mehdy Metella FRA
Michael Andrew USA
Michelle Coleman SWE
Mikhail Romanchuk UKR
Pieter Timmers BEL
Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED
Sarah Sjostrom SWE
Sergey Fesikov RUS
Sergii Shevtsov UKR
Siobhan O’Connor GBR
Tom Shields USA
Veronika Andrusenko RUS

SwimSwam is an Energy Standard Group partner. 

1
Bear drinks beer

No Italian swimmers signed?

59 minutes ago

