Chase Kalisz, Emily Seebohm Join 37 Athletes Signed to Energy for Swim

The list of athletes with signed contracts to compete at the Energy for Swim 2018 event in Italy has grown to 37, even as FINA has informed federations that the meet is not authorized.

A rule interpretation by FINA has classified the event as an international competition that needs FINA approval, something the event doesn’t have and doesn’t have time to obtain. FINA rules say that athletes could face bans between one and two years for competing in an unauthorized competition.

Meet organizers say contracted athletes will still be paid 50% of their promised appearance money if the meet is cancelled.

In the meantime, the meet has added a number of high-profile stars to its contracted roster. You can see the list below, which now includes world record-holder Adam Peaty, who signed his contract after the FINA intepretation became public.

View the full list below of confirmed athletes so far:

SIGNED CONTRACTS

